Cleveland Guardians Receive Massive Free Agency Prediction On Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are not known to be a franchise that spends a whole lot of money. They consistently rank toward the bottom of the MLB in payroll, and it's very rare that you see them make a significant move via free agency or trade.
So, what will the Guardians do with star pitcher Shane Bieber, who is slated to hit free agency this coming offseason?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter does not see a reunion in the future and is projecting Bieber to move on next winter.
"The Guardians generally steer clear of expensive long-term contracts, with the José Ramírez extension one of the few exceptions, and it has long looked like Shane Bieber's time with the team would come to an end when he reached free agency," Reuter wrote.
However, there is a catch here: Bieber could accept a qualifying offer.
The 29-year-old right-hander made just two starts this season before going down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, which will certainly throw a wrench into his free agency plans.
The chances of Bieber landing a lucrative long-term deal seem relatively slim given his rather extensive injury history, which could provide the Guardians with the opportunity to retain him on a one-year deal.
Reuter adds that Bieber could also consider a back-loaded two-year deal, which could potentially take Cleveland out of the running for his services.
When healthy, Bieber is a stud. He won the AL Cy Young award in 2020, and he boasts a lifetime 3.22 ERA and has averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Unfortunately, over the last four seasons, Bieber has made 16, 31, 21 and two starts, respectively, and he experienced a dip in velocity last year. His strikeout rate also dipped considerably in 2023 (7.5 K/9).
We'll see what becomes of Bieber in a few months, but it's looking like he may be taking his talents elsewhere.