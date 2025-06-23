Cleveland Guardians Receive New MLB All-Star Voting Update
The Cleveland Guardians may not currently hold the best record in MLB or their own division, but it's hard to deny that they have multiple superstars on their roster.
Two of Cleveland's most beloved and talented players are in serious contention to be named All-Stars this season, and this is where they stand in the latest voting update.
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is starting to run away as the top third baseman in the American League. Cleveland's star currently has 1,780,631 votes, double that of Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman, who is in second place.
J-Ram is more than deserving of being named an All-Star this season. He's putting up elite numbers in the batter's box, and the third baseman's defense has bounced back after a poor start to the season.
Ramirez is currently hitting .323/.383/.527 with an OPS of .910. These numbers are more than an All-Star-level slash line; these are MVP-type numbers.
Steven Kwan
While Ramirez separates himself from the pack, Steven Kwan needs more help with ensuring his spot in the All-Star Game.
Kwan was in fourth place in the first round of voting returns, but has fallen to fifth place in the newest update.
Aaron Judge, Riley Greene, Javier Baez, and Mike Trout are the four players who are currently ahead of Cleveland's left fielder.
It's important to note that the top six outfielders move on to the next phase of voting, but Kwan certainly still needs a little more of a boost to clinch a spot there.
Here is the link to vote for Ramirez, Kwan, and the rest of the Guardians to get them into this year's All-Star game.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Insider Reveals 3 Major Trades the Cleveland Guardians Could Make
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Sets New Career High In Cleveland's Win Over Athletics
MORE: Cleveland Skipper Admits Guardians Are Struggling In Critical Area
MORE: Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Guardians Star Pitcher
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Urged To Make Shocking In-Division Trade