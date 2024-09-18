Guardians Rookie Making Immediate Impact Since MLB Promotion
The Cleveland Guardians' organizational depth has been tested all season. This has been especially true for the rotation and bullpen, but we can't forget about all of the moving pieces around the rest of the diamond, either.
Angel Martinez was just recalled to the big leagues on September 14 as Steven Kwan was sidelined with a back injury. Cleveland's seventh-ranked prospect has wasted no time making an immediate impact in the Guardians lineup.
Since being called up, Martinez has hit .500/.583/.600 including two walks and just one strikeout.
The most impressive part about this is that the 22-year-old has taken over for Kwan as the leadoff hitter in the Guardians' lineup. Cleveland keeps putting Martinez in difficult positions, and he keeps coming through in big moments.
This is even something that manager Stephen Vogt touched on before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
"I think Angel is a baseball player. I've said that about a number of our guys, but you watch him run the bases, you watch him take his at-bats, you watch him go play defense. No matter where we're throwing him, he's not scared, he's ready."
Vogt also touched on how impressive his baseball instincts have been. There are certain things, such as his base running, that can't be taught. Vogt also complimented Martinez on the mindset he's brought over his last two stints at the big league level.
"Every single time he's been here, he brings passion, he brings energy, and he doesn't get big-eyed in whatever situation we throw him."
With Kwan on the injured list, Martinez will continue to have the opportunity to play every day. Until Angel shows he can't and the Guardians get healthy, left field and that leadoff spot should be his.