Cleveland Guardians Star Has Strong Reaction To Lane Thomas Trade
The trade front was pretty quiet along the Cleveland Guardians' front right up until Monday evening, which had many wondering if the typically conservative Guardians were going to make a move at all.
Then, Cleveland struck, landing outfielder Lane Thomas in a deal with the Washington Nationals.
Thomas is a significant addition to a Guardians lineup that sorely needed a boost, and starting pitcher Tanner Bibee was thrilled that his team finally decided to swing a trade.
"I think it definitely uplifts us, and I think it helps us know that they think we can go out there and win, and that's a crazy monkey off the back," Bibee said, via Ryan Lewis of The Akron Beacon Journal. "I don't think a lot of people really know how much that clears the mental [side of things] a little bit, and it definitely helps. It helps for sure."
Bibee got the win in Cleveland's victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings of work.
Meanwhile, Thomas is slashing .253/.331/.407 with eight home runs and 40 RBI over 341 plate appearances this season. He has also stolen 28 bases.
The 28-year-old owns a career .251/.317/.432 slash line and smashed 28 homers as recently as last year.
The Guardians sent a trio of prospects to the Nationals in exchange for Thomas, including top left-hand arm Alex Clemmey.
Cleveland doesn't appear to be done making moves, either. The Guardians still need another starting pitcher. We'll see if they can acquire one before the MLB trade deadline expires on Tuesday.