Guardians Urged To Add This Type Of Player At MLB Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians may no longer be in the playoff picture, but that doesn't mean the front office should prioritize just selling at the deadline.
The Guardians need to add some proven talent to the big league roster to help their offense right now and for the future.
With the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com believes the Guardians should target a controllable right-handed bat before July 31.
"Any upgrade for the Guardians must start with a hitter who can help for the rest of 2025 and in the coming seasons -- and preferably someone who can help against lefties," wrote Stebbins.
"The Guardians' offense has been the worst in the Majors since June 1; entering Monday, Cleveland ranked last in the Majors in runs (81), average (.203), on-base percentage (.271), slugging percentage (.323) and wRC+ (67). Over that same stretch, they slashed just .205/.273/.328 vs. southpaws."
The keyword here is "controllable."
Outside of Steven Kwan, Cleveland's outfield isn't producing on the offensive end, and they need a long-term answer in center field and right field.
Perhaps Chase DeLauter can assist with that, but exploring options outside the organization could also be a viable solution.
If the Guardians are going to add a proven big league bat who still has multiple years of team control, they're going to have to give up something of high value.
This could mean Emmanuel Clase is moved at the deadline, or the front office finally trades away some of their top prospects to help the big league team improve right now.
With the different approach Cleveland could take in the next few weeks, the Guardians are going to be an interesting organization to watch heading into the trade deadline.
