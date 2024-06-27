Gavin Williams Rehab Start Recap, Cleveland Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians are eager to see Gavin Williams make his season debut. He hasn’t thrown a big league pitch yet this season due to an elbow injury and setback he suffered during spring training.
Williams has been working his way back with a handful of rehab starts and his latest one came on Thursday afternoon.
He pitched 4.0 innings, gave up three hits, and one earned run, walked two batters, and struck out six hitters.
The biggest takeaway from this appearance was that Williams threw 82 pitches. Stephen Vogt said on multiple occasions that, right now, Williams’ goal is to continue to build up his pitch count in each start. This is the most pitches he’s thrown in a rehab appearance so far and is getting closer to a pitch count of a typical major league start.
Williams’s fastball accounted for 61 percent of the pitches he threw in this start. The four-seamer had a max velocity of 98.7 mph and his average was 96.2 which is slightly higher than his fastball velocity during the 2023 season (95.7 mph). Williams also got 11 swings and missed in the 50 heaters he threw.
Based on the advanced stats and box score, it certainly appears that Williams is getting closer to making his return to the Guardians rotation. However, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to make one or two more rehab starts.
Elbow injuries are nothing to cut corners with and making sure that Williams is fully healthy before returning should be the number one priority no matter how badly the Guardians need pitching.