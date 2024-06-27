Gavin Williams Rehab Start Recap, Cleveland Guardians News

Cleveland #Guardians RHP Gavin Williams struckout six batters today for Columbus in his rehab start allowing just one run over 4.0 innings of work against Omaha. Williams threw 82 Pitches and topped out at 98.7 mph.



Line - 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 6SO (82 Pitches 51 Strikes)… pic.twitter.com/YHk2Y0qfI8