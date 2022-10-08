Guardians Bullpen Comes Up Big In Guardians Win Over The Tampa Bay Rays In Game Two

The Guardians bullpen had a top-five bullpen in all of baseball in the regular season. Their 3.05 ERA was the fifth-best in MLB and third lowest in the American League. It's no surprise that they played a huge part in the Guardians' 1-0 win against the Rays.

Triston McKenzie pitched a beautiful game going six scoreless innings putting the Guardians in a fantastic position to win the game.

Then James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Emmanuel Clase, Nick Sandlin, and Eli Morgan came in and didn't allow a single hit. Each pitcher was able to get their work in under 20 pitches.

Enyel De Los Santos was next man up and he gave up the game's first hit in the twelfth innings since McKenzie came out in the sixth. More importantly, he didn't give up a run so the game marched on.

Following him was Same Hentges who pitched the longest. He went for three innings, six strikeouts, and no runs.

A lot of credit actually has to be given to Shane Bieber for this performance by the bullpen. If he didn't pitch 7.2 innings in game one then there wouldn't have been a fully rested pen to come into the game and put it on ice.

The Guardians will take on the Yankees next who have had one of the best offenses in baseball this season. The Guardians were still searching for their identity when they played early in the season.

But they have now found themselves and this pitching staff is ready to take it to New York!

-----

Read More:

Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win PLayoff All-Time Classic

Scenes From Inside The Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After The Guardians Beat The Rays in ALWS

Guardians Beat Rays In American league Wild Cad Series, Headed To New York For ALDS

McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two

A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So

Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNatio