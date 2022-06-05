Guardians Get Series Victory Over The Orioles In Well Pitched Game

Andres Gimenez continues to stay hot against the Baltimore Orioles!

He started the game with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Guardians an early lead. Gimenez has been on fire lately and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak.

The offense went pretty much silent after the first inning and Gimenez's home run would go on to be the only three runs the Guardians would score. However, it was still enough to win the game and the series.

The pitching also showed up today!

Zach Plesac started off well! He retired the first six batters of the game and did not allow a run until the fourth inning when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run. Plesac also got out of runners at second and third jam in the fifth inning to keep it a 3-2 ball game.

Overall, Plesac pitched solid. He finished with six innings pitched, four hits, two runs, and eight strikeouts. This is Plesac’s second start in a row where he has pitched at least six innings and given up under two runs.

Eli Morgan also shined again coming into the game for Same Hentges with runners at first and second and only one out. However, it only took him five pitchers to get out of it. He also went on to pitch the entire eighth inning. Morgan continues to be a reliable option out of the bullpen for the Guardians in almost any situation.

Emmanuel Clase would then come into the game in the ninth inning to get the save.

The Guardians have been playing solid all-around baseball and will look to continue the strong play this week. They will kick off an extended home stand tomorrow with Cal Quantrill on the mound against the Texas Rangers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.

