MLB Announces Update On Guardians' Luis Ortiz Investigation
Earlier in July, MLB announced that Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was being placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave through the All-Star Break.
While no details were initially provided at the time of the announcement, a report from Ken Rosenthal and Zack Meisel of The Athletic later revealed that Ortiz's investigation was related to gambling.
With Friday marking the end of the All-Star Break, MLB has provided an update on the investigation and has decided to extend it, along with Ortiz's non-disciplinary paid leave, through August 31.
The Guardians organization made this statement in an announcement shortly after MLB's decision:
"MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to extend Luis Ortiz's non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31 while MLB continues its investigation."
"We have been informed of the extension and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation."
Through 16 starts this season, Ortiz recorded a 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 4.13 FIP.
Following Ortiz's initial absence, Joey Cantillo took his spot in Cleveland's rotation, making three starts since then. In those appearances, he has a 4.97 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.
While Ortiz remains under non-disciplinary paid leave, it will be interesting to see how the Guardians manage his spot in the rotation.
In the short term, Cantillo looks to be Cleveland's best option to remain in the starting rotation, but other candidates could emerge as options over the next six weeks.
