MLB Insider Gives Update On Guardians Trade Deadline Plans
The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2025 season with hopes of returning to the postseason after reaching the ALCS last October.
However, the season has not gone as planned, and Cleveland is well out of a Wild Card spot after losing their last nine games.
With the Guardians' season spiraling out of control, the organization looks more like a seller rather than a buyer at the trade deadline, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided an update on what Cleveland's deadline plans are.
"The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox, while also potentially moving outfielder Lane Thomas and perhaps closer Emmanuel Clase," wrote Nightengale.
Trading Santana and Thomas makes a ton of sense for the Guardians.
Both players are veterans who are impending free agents that a contender would want to add to their postseason roster.
The Clase piece of this is interesting, though.
Unlike the veteran duo, Cleveland's closer is under team control for the next three seasons, on an incredibly team-friendly contract; the Guardians don't have to trade him in the next month.
If Clase is moved, Nightengale believes he "should bring in a haul of prospects if the Guardians move him. He is under team control through 2028, owed $6.4 million in 2026 with $10 million club options in 2027 and 2028."
It's certainly starting to look like the Guardians are going to be an active team at the trade deadline, but maybe not in the way fans were hoping for when the season began.
