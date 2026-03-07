Why This Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Isn’t Close—And Why That’s Okay

The Cleveland Guardians are in a relatively good position with their upcoming prospects reaching the major leagues, with a handful expected to debut this season.

The biggest question now is who will get the call to the big leagues, as most of their highly touted prospects are infielders. A few will fill outfield gaps in the coming seasons, but a crowded infield could delay some debuts.

One prospect holds a unique spot in Cleveland’s farm system: Ralphy Velazquez, drafted by the Guardians with their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Drafted at pick No.23, those players within that range tend to be on the line as to when they’ll see significant playing time, which happens to be the case with Ralphy Velazquez.

Velazquez, listed as a first baseman and outfielder in Double-A with the Akron RubberDucks, isn't expected to debut with the Guardians until 2027 for several reasons. Here's why Velazquez's debut will likely be on hold—and why that's okay.

Comfortability at First Base

With the general consensus that first base will be made up of slugger Kyle Manzardo and potentially their recent signing of Rhys Hoskins, the need for more depth at the position isn’t Cleveland’s top priority. CJ Kayfus is also listed as a first baseman but saw more playing time in the outfield in 2025.

While Velazquez would benefit from seeing playing time between those three talents, there’s no sense in rushing his debut when there is already potential reliability at the position. Velazquez does have the height and weight advantage over all but Hoskins, which could provide some serious power down the road.

The best thing for Velazquez would be to continue refining his craft in the minor leagues, while awaiting his chance to debut with Cleveland in the coming seasons if the Rhys Hoskins project doesn’t pan out long-term.

Outfield Prospects Ahead of Velazquez

The alternative option for Velazquez would be to try and find playing time in the outfield in the event of an injury or delayed development. The only issue is that even as of now, there is a list of prospects that will likely see their chance at an everyday outfield role with the team.

With Cleveland’s No. 2 prospect Chase DeLauter set to debut as early as Opening Day, and Nolan Jones, Angel Martínez, CJ Kayfus, George Valera, and Johnathan Rodríguez already on the roster, there’s really no room for another young talent just yet.

Each of those players listed have played during the regular season for the Guardians, which means fans will likely see each of them again in 2026. Velazquez just doesn’t have a role within this team yet, which is okay.

Velazquez, just 20, has a long career ahead in Cleveland or elsewhere. He’s expected to get his chance with the Guardians in coming years, but for now, he can carve out a significant role in Akron and Columbus until they call.