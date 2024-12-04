Cleveland Baseball Insider

REPORT: Cleveland Guardians 'Open' To Outfield Additions

The Athletic reports that the Cleveland Guardians are "open to adding in the outfield" this offseason.

Tommy Wild

Nov 10, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, right, talks to the media as president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti looks on during an introductory press conference at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
When analyzing their roster for the 2025 season, the Cleveland Guardians have quite a few areas of need.

Yes, they must address their lack of starting pitching, which is probably number one on their list. However, their need for more offensive production in the outfield is not far behind that.

Will Sammon, Katie Woo, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently revealed some trade market news and other items they're hearing across baseball. Of those rumblings, one is that the Guardians are open to adding in their outfield if given the opportunity.

"The Guardians have options, but the positions also stand out as an area where they can acquire some help. They could use an everyday outfielder, especially with [Lane] Thomas due to hit free agency next winter," read the article.

They also used a quote from Guardians President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, describing his mindset and approach to adding players to the roster this offseason.

"'We can also look for opportunities to add; if there’s a right complementary player out there that we think makes sense to bring into the mix, we’re open to doing that,' Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said."

Lane Thomas (8), Jhonkensy Noel (43) and Daniel Schneemann (10) react.
The report didn't identify whether or not the Guardians were looking to add through a trade or free agency market. However, for reference, some intriguing outfield options that could make sense for Cleveland are Michael Conforto, Bryan De La Cruz, and Tyler O'Neill.

If the Guardians have an opportunity to add a proven major league bat by either a trade or a free agent, they should take it even with Chase DeLauter being an intriguing option at some point in 2025.

Cleveland has a window of contention opening, but they're going to need more offensive help to get them over the hump.

