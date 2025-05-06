Cleveland Guardians Could Pursue Former Star Dumped by Yankees
Would the Cleveland Guardians seriously consider another reunion with Carlos Carrasco? It may be a possibility, as the New York Yankees designated the right-hander for assignment on Tuesday.
Carrasco certainly wasn't a stalwart for the Yankees, pitching to the tune of a 5.91 ERA while allowing 39 hits and registering 25 strikeouts over 32 innings.
However, the 38-year-old eats innings, and given that the Guardians' starting rotation has been an absolute mess this season, it may be worth considering a homecoming.
Carrasco spent the first 12 years of his big-league career in Cleveland, and while he never made an All-Star team, he established himself as one of the better pitchers in the American League, even finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting after going 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA back in 2017.
The Venezuelan native was then traded to the New York Mets along with Francisco Lindor in January 2021. He spent three years in New York and mostly struggled, twice logging ERAs north of 6.00. Carrasco proceeded to return to the Guardians in 2024, going 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA before Cleveland ultimately parted ways with him in the latter stages of the campaign.
Obviously, Carrasco is not exactly a flashy pick, but the Guardians' pitching staff obviously needs help with Shane Bieber currently on the mend. Plus, there is no guarantee that Bieber will even be able to regain his previous form when he finally returns from Tommy John surgery.
Four of Cleveland's five starters lay claim to ERAs above 4.00, and with the Guardians' bullpen even showing some cracks this season, Stephen Vogt's club could be in some trouble.
At the very least, Carrasco would represent a familiar depth addition for Cleveland, and we all know the fans love Cookie.
Whether or not the Guardians actually mull this option remains to be seen, but it's absolutely something Cleveland could consider given the state of the team's rotation.
