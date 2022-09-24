In Friday night's win over the Rangers, the Guardians put on a clinic of what their "brand" of baseball is all about. They didn't have a single home run yet they still scored six runs in a convincing win.

So what is the Guardians' "brand" of baseball? The sixth inning was a perfect example of what it means to play their style and how effective it can be.

It's all about getting on base, making contact, and then having smart and aggressive running. For example, Josh Naylor's RBI double and Will Brennan's base hit that scored Oscar Gonzalez and Andres Gimenez.

The Guardians have also put themselves in a fantastic position due to the number of times runners have gone from first to third or scored on singles. This has happened 103 times this season which is the most in baseball.

The Chicago Cubs are in second with it occurring 98 times and the Colorado Rockies are right behind them at 96.

The Guardians never take a play-off when running the bases and it has shown to be a big reason for their success this year.

Another example of what it means to play Guardians baseball is base stealing, which we also saw Friday night.

In the top of the fourth inning, Naylor stole second and the ball barely got away from the shortstop and began rolling. Amed Rosario noticed this and immediately took off for home to get the Guardians on the board.

It's little plays such as these that have a huge effect on a game and all it takes is a little hustle and heart.

Which are the two things that quantify what the Guardians brand of baseball is.

-----

Read More:

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Falls Short As South Bend Takes Midwest League Championship

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation