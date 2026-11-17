The Cleveland Guardians will have one major decision to make regarding a premium infield position.

When it comes to Cleveland’s infield, it’s virtually locked in already for 2027. With the rise of rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana, their production has already seen a significant increase in that short time.

However, when it comes to their situation at first base, their job heading into the offseason will be figuring out who their day one starter will be.

First base is such an important position because whoever has those duties for the day, they could also contribute as a designated hitter. With Nathaniel Lowe and Rhys Hoskins more than likely gone, and Kyle Manzardo’s continued struggles, the opening day gig is open for the taking.

Guardians could debut a top first base prospect on opening day

Akron RubberDucks infielder Ralphy Velazquez gestures after hitting a solo home run during the home opener against Reading, April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all of the issues Cleveland had to sort through in 2026 with their first base options, they could continue their trend of incorporating their young prospects into the lineup early.

The most obvious option is calling up top prospect Ralphy Velazquez, who had a stellar season in Triple-A with a batting average of .290 while hitting 29 home runs.

His consistency at the plate and his athleticism at first base make him a real dynamic player that most Guardians fans have already lobbied for to be called up. If Cleveland decides to sit back and let their current players battle it out for that spot, Velazquez has to get a shot at it.

In 465 total at bats this season, Velazquez recorded 135 hits, driving in 93 runs with a .927 OPS. That’s typically what MLB All-Stars are hitting in the MLB, so if that can translate to the big leagues, Cleveland will have found their first baseman of the future.

Free agent options could still be on the table

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) discusses a play where the ball may have hit a wire on the top of the dome of the stadium during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The options available through free agency for the Guardians are slim, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t find a viable player to step in and contribute more than what they had in 2026.

The two top free agent first baseman that Cleveland could target include Ty France and Dominic Smith, as their age and experience provides the Guardians with some consistency.

France might be a tough player to lure away from San Diego, but if Cleveland could pull it off, they would have their unanimous starting first baseman. He finished the season batting .295 with 130 hits and 21 home runs.

Smith finished the season with the Atlanta Braves after an up-and-down season but still managed to bat .253 with 68 hits and nine home runs. He would be an easier player to sign for the Guardians, so that option is always a possibility.

Regardless of what Cleveland decides to do, there’s no question that there needs to be more production from whoever their first baseman is.