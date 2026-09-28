3 Guardians Who Could Become Breakout Stars in the 2026 Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians defied expectations by claiming their third straight AL Central pennant and moving on to the MLB playoffs once again.

In a season filled with ups-and-downs, the Guardians continue to prove they are undeniable. Three straight division titles, three straight playoff appearances under manager Stephen Vogt, who stepped into this role having big shoes to fill. He has filled those shoes nicely.

Cleveland’s management has shown they can put together a team with the league's lowest payroll and still push this team into the playoffs every year, which is simply unreal. Credit needs to be given to the players especially, and a few have the chance to really breakout in the playoffs.

It seems like every player on this team has had their moment where their efforts single handedly contributed to a win. Now, a few of their players have the chance to breakout on the national stage.

Here are three Guardians players who could become breakout stars in the playoffs.

Chase DeLauter

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) makes it to third base against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almost a year ago exactly, DeLauter made his MLB debut for Cleveland in their Wild Card matchup against Detroit. Fast forward to present day, DeLauter is an everyday player for the Guardians.

While this season has been back-and-forth for DeLauter dealing with injuries and working his way back to full strength, it seems he’s finally 100% and ready to contribute on a nightly basis. Fans know DeLauter can be one of their top hitters in the postseason.

DeLauter has been on a tear all season when he’s been healthy, finishing the season with a .287 batting average with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs. He’s begun to cool down after a hot summer, no pun intended but has continued to produce in September to get Cleveland over the hump.

By leading the team in batting average, doubles, and total bases this season, fans can expect him to keep the streak alive heading into the playoffs. Who would have thought that a year removed from his debut, DeLauter would be leading this team into the playoffs.

This is where he can truly prove he’s a franchise player for the Guardians.

Patrick Bailey

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being acquired earlier in the summer from San Francisco, the Guardians needed Bailey to bring some more offense at the catcher position while retaining their defensive success behind the plate. Once Bo Naylor was traded, Bailey was thrusted into an everyday role.

His season started off slow but has improved each month while bringing much more offense compared to Naylor. Between Bailey and Austin Hedges, Cleveland has found a solution at catcher, something they had been searching for in the last few seasons.

Production at the catcher position is tough to find, but Bailey continues to show he can be a real asset to this team. Not to mention, Bailey is heating up at the right time to break out in the postseason. His two home runs in the last week have been refreshing to see.

If he can continue to produce for the Guardians while only being 27 years old, he could find himself as Cleveland’s next everyday catcher if he can keep his bat hot in October.

Petey Halpin

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Petey Halpin (0) scores in the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halpin broke out onto the scene for Cleveland this season, coming up clutch in a few big moments recently for the Guardians both at the plate and in the outfield.

His stats don’t jump off the page, but his consistency has only gotten better with every at-bat. Each month, Halpin finds a way to work himself into the lineup and become an undeniable option for everyday opportunities.

In the last two weeks, Halpin has strengthened his case to be involved in Cleveland’s postseason lineup. His .300 batting average while recording six hits, four RBIs, and a home run are signs of what could be for Halpin if he continues his consistent hitting.

Halpin has the chance to breakout for Cleveland in the playoffs while possibly making his case to become their everyday center fielder in the coming years.

The Guardians’ outfield is really coming together with their young core of players, and Halpin could be their next star to arrive on the scene if he can produce in the postseason.