Extra Rest May Have Unlocked This Guardians Superstar Ahead of Postseason Run

The Cleveland Guardians completed yet another comeback to secure the No. 1 spot in the American League Central, marking three straight seasons of such an accomplishment.

And finishing with an overall record of 85-77, they avoided the Wild Card round, securing a berth straight to the American League Division Series.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox from Progressive Field, beginning a five-game series in familiar territory. The two sides will clash at 1:00 p.m. EST.

While the White Sox had to battle past the Houston Astros in the opening round, beating them 2-0, the Guardians had time to reset, relax and regroup ahead of the Division Series, giving them a bit of an edge.

And for one player in particular, that extra bit of time off the diamond may result in him returning to his usual form in the postseason.

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a fly ball against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

José Ramírez Looks Ready To Bounce Back

The Guardians need Ramírez.

When the 33-year-old is playing well, the Guardians are playing well. And heading into the postseason, he is going to need to return right back to normal and fight through his 2026 slump to help guide this team past the White Sox.

Entering the postseason, he finished the regular season with 27 doubles and 12 home runs, all while sporting a .235/.320/.368 slashing line. While his bat wasn't always as impactful as it had been in seasons past, he did make up for some of that lack of productivity with patience at the plate and energy on the base paths.

He capped off his season with 37 swiped bags and 60 walks drawn, both of which were team highs.

He fought through injury a few different times, and while he never quite looked like himself, he still produced special moments.

Fortunately, manager Stephen Vogt shared on Friday that the extra rest and time to heal may have given Ramírez more confidence entering Saturday's ALDS opener against Chicago.

“Hosey took a couple of rest days; let the wrist calm down," Vogt said. "You know, he got four or five plate appearances yesterday. Hit two balls really hard. He is ready. Hosey looks ready, bouncing around like he always does, and very confident.

"So, Hosey finished the year strong, and am expecting that this break will really help him be in a good position."

“Hosey looks ready, bouncing around like he always does, and very confident.”#Guardians Stephen Vogt on how the extra rest has helped José Ramírez #GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/6wQBA3HKyQ — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 3, 2026

If Cleveland wants the best possible shot at getting past the White Sox and doing so convincingly, the Guardians will need their future Hall of Famer to be at the top of his game. That extra bit of rest from not playing in the Wild Card round will hopefully help him get to that point.

There have been many players who have stepped up to fill his shoes from time to time this season, but nothing beats getting a good-ol' fashioned dominant outing from Ramírez.

And hopefully, the Guardians faithful will get lucky enough to see one in the opener on Saturday.