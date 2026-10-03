3 Reasons Why Guardians vs. White Sox ALDS Matchup Is Can't-Miss Baseball

The Cleveland Guardians are finally ready to start their run in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

After a week's worth of rest for Cleveland, they now go head-to-head with their division rival, the Chicago White Sox, to determine who will advance to the ALCS.

This series has all the makings to be an instant classic.

Between powerful hitting and decisive pitching from both teams, any time these two franchises share the field, memories are made and names are cemented in history. Possibly the most memorable moment of all, remember the Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson scuffle?

Talk about a knockout: these two teams will now look to knock one another out of the playoffs with a chance to compete for a World Series title this postseason. The ALCS awaits, but this five-game series should be an exciting matchup between two familiar opponents.

Between all the exciting moments for each team, only one will walk away the winner in this series. Here’s why Guardians vs. White Sox is truly can’t-miss baseball:

Both offenses have the ability to hit the ball all over the stadium

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) hits a fly ball against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important thing to note first is that the White Sox have already played playoff baseball, as they had to get through the Houston Astros in the Wild Card to get to the ALDS. That means they’ve already felt the heat, which could translate to their series against Cleveland.

In just two games, all but two White Sox players recorded one or more hits in their two games against the Astros. Not to mention, two home runs from key contributors. But that means nothing to the sluggers on the Guardians.

Between Jose Ramirez, Brayan Rocchio, Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, and even Angel Martinez, these guys can put the ball anywhere at Progressive Field. That group of players hit 76 home runs this season, most of which came on their home field.

Of course, the White Sox can hit home runs too, as three players alone combined for more home runs than those listed Guardians players. Cleveland will have to bank on their All-Star pitching from Parker Messick to ensure that doesn’t happen on Saturday.

Tensions flare, sometimes a little too much

Aug 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Umpire Malachi Moore tries to separate Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after Ramirez slid into second with an RBI double during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As mentioned before, do you remember the Jose Ramirez knockout punch to Tim Anderson back on August 5th, 2023? Most fans remember it like it was yesterday, as the video replay of it circles the internet and social media relatively often.

That fight and result itself gives fans a good idea of what this rivalry between the two teams is like. Cleveland has been much more competitive than the White Sox historically over the last 15 years, but that’s never meant Chicago won’t give them a run for their money.

These are two teams that have a lot of personality, between Austin Hedges hyping up the team in the dugout and always vocal behind the plate, to Chicago’s Munetaka Murakami and his viral locker room moments.

This series should make for some social media worthy moments.

Two franchises looking to finally get back to the mountaintop of baseball

Gregory Gromek, of Beverly Hills, holds a replica Congressional Gold Medal at his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, that resembles the one awarded to Larry Doby. The medal includes a photo of Doby and Gromek's father, Cleveland Indians pitcher Steve Gromek, from the 1948 World Series in which Doby hit the deciding home run. In 1947, Doby had become the first Black player in the American League, only 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball. The wire photo of the hug was | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that the Guardians have been consistently pursuing a World Series title for quite some time now. It’s been ten years since their trip to the World Series was spoiled by the other Chicago team in game seven.

Outside of that, Cleveland has been chasing a title since 1948. It’s eluded them so many times since then, coming up short by even just a run not scored or a poorly thrown pitch. For the White Sox, it was only 21 years ago that they won a World Series title.

Fitting it was a series sweep against the Houston Astros, they may be feeling that momentum after defeating them in the Wild Card, looking to get back to that stage once again.

Cleveland is also feeling the momentum, as they were arguably robbed of that opportunity with their former closer, Emmanuel Clase, throwing playoff games before he was ultimately caught.

This series will be a true title fight, even if one’s not on the line quite yet. Both teams want to win badly, and they’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done.