Cleveland Guardians Projected ALDS Roster Against Chicago White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians are preparing for the start of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, with game one set to commence this Saturday.

After winning the AL Central for a third straight season, Cleveland is looking to make a deep playoff run this season after fighting back to claim the division once again. Now, they need to figure out who will make up their 26-man playoff roster.

Here is the most sensible roster projection for the Cleveland Guardians as they head into a huge series against one of their division rivals:

Pitchers

Parker Messick, Gavin Williams, Foster Griffin, Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo

This Guardians starting rotation is as sound as it can get, mainly due to the efforts of Messick and his All-Star season. Not to mention, Gavin Williams took a massive step up this season, ultimately leading the MLB in strikeouts this season.

Even with Bibee’s struggles on the mound, he’s still serviceable enough to get the Guardians through the first four innings before needing a reliever. Their trade deadline acquisition of Griffin was much needed, and he brings veteran experience to a young rotation.

If Cleveland can lean on their top starters to get them wins in the first two games, they can feel confident in their other starters to do what they can to hold off any scoring efforts from Chicago.

Infielders

Nathaniel Lowe, Travis Bazzana, Jose Ramirez, Brayan Rocchio, Angel Genao, Rhys Hoskins

This group of infielders for the Guardians is the best they’ve had in quite some time, especially with the presence of superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez. Having Bazzana on this roster could be a game changer for Cleveland in the postseason with his superb slugging.

Bringing in veteran Nathaniel Lowe at the deadline proved to be worthwhile as well, then add in the efforts of their walk off machine Rocchio, and this group could be dangerous at the plate and on defense for Cleveland.

While Ramirez has had a down season, he knows when the lights are shining bright in the postseason, he has to be at his best. He’ll be expected to be at the top of his game against the White Sox in this series.

Catchers

Patrick Bailey, Austin Hedges, David Fry

Bailey was brought in early in the season and was a nice replacement for the struggling Bo Naylor. Between Bailey and Hedges, the Guardians should feel good about their guys behind the plate.

Even on offense, Hedges has had a resurgence of a season as a veteran clubhouse leader on this team. Bailey finds his pitches in big moments as well, then include their gold glove worthy defense, this is a very sound group of catchers.

In case of emergency, Cleveland is lucky to have Fry on this team, as he’s proven to be the ultimate utility player.

Outfielders

Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez, Jo Adell, Petey Halpin, Chase DeLauter, Daniel Schneemann

It can’t be stressed enough how much better this team has gotten compared to their rosters of the past. This group of outfielders is the best they’ve had in a long time with Kwan and Adell leading the way.

Rookie Chase DeLauter has been phenomenal at the plate when he’s healthy and can shore up any holes in the outfield if needed. Otherwise, Kwan, Adell, and Martinez have the outfield locked down tightly.

Each of them can be relied on to contribute on offense as well, as Kwan’s resurgence was much needed, and don’t count out the speedy efforts of Halpin both on the bases and in the outfield.

Bullpen

Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, Cade Smith, Shawn Armstrong, Matt Festa, Erik Sabrowski

Cleveland will need their bullpen to be ready at all times, as you never know when their names will be called to clean up if their starters give up some runs.

It’s a strong group of relievers as is, and with a mix of experience at all levels, the Guardians know these guys can go multiple innings if need be while getting them out of sticky situations.

Not to mention, having Smith as your closer is as good as it can get. His velocity and pitch combination makes the lives of opposing batters very difficult.