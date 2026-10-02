How Parker Messick's Game 1 Start Determines a Lot for Guardians ALDS Run

The Cleveland Guardians are set and ready for the official start to their 2026 MLB playoffs, with their first opponent being a division rival, the Chicago White Sox.

After a week’s worth of rest and preparation for this decisive series, the Guardians are going to need to be at their best if they want to knock off the White Sox convincingly. That all starts with their starting rotation, specifically Parker Messick.

Messick is currently scheduled to start for Cleveland in game one this Saturday, which is a great way to start off the postseason in their case. He’ll be leaned on heavily to get this series started off on the right track to ensure this series goes their way.

Having their All-Star pitcher on the mound to kick things off has to make the Guardians feel confident in their chances against Chicago. Here’s how Messick’s game one start will determine a lot for their run in the ALDS:

Messick’s pitching can propel them to a win, gives them series advantage through two games

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most fans know how lethal Messick is on the mound, considering his pure dominance all season long in his first full season with the Guardians. It’s also well known that Messick possesses an impressive arsenal of pitches that he uses to stifle opposing offenses.

Messick posted a 2.56 ERA this season, which ranked eighth in the MLB for starting pitchers. He also had a 1.06 WHIP this season with 193 strikeouts, which is a great start to his young career.

For a pitcher in his second season, Messick is the unanimous captain of their starting rotation. He can single handedly win them games, and with his familiarity against Chicago, that gives the Guardians the edge playing at their home field.

On the season, Messick has an even two wins and two losses against the White Sox, which means this will be a chance to even the odds. If Messick can pitch Cleveland into a win, then they’ll undoubtedly have an advantage heading into game two.

The biggest thing is if Messick can get some run support from his offense, as his pitching can only take them so far before they’ll have to rely on their bullpen. Cleveland needs to take control of the series from the start, as they won’t want to end up pitching Messick until the ALCS.

One positive for the Guardians as mentioned before is their familiarity with Chicago’s offense. Messick only had one game with fewer than seven strikeouts in their four matchups this season against the White Sox, so if he can recreate his previous starts, they’ll be in good shape.