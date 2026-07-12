3 Reasons Why the Guardians Offense Beat Up on the Marlins for Big Series Win

The Cleveland Guardians have been starting to look like themselves again lately with the MLB All-Star break rapidly approaching.

Honestly, what better way to enter their week off from regular season action than to take a big series win on the road against the stingy Miami Marlins. The Guardians were able to knock off the fish on Saturday evening 4-1, led by their increasing offense.

This was one of those games that saw almost everybody contributing offensively, which is a refreshing sight to see for a team still awaiting the return of their superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Cleveland is fighting to stay atop the AL Central and wins like this are so critical especially leading into the second half of the regular season. Taking care of business on the road isn’t easy, but when the team is on the same page, they can surely give any good team a run for their money.

There were plenty of hits to go around for the Guardians; here’s how they were able to take the series in Miami backed by their young offense.

Steven Kwan and Patrick Bailey cleaned up with clutch runs at the bottom of the order

Jul 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) and center fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate a win against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland’s four runs came from two players, Kwan and Bailey, who have had less than inspiring seasons in 2026. Every once in a while, the two of them are able to find their footing and contribute to the scoring, and today was their day.

Kwan has been his least productive version of himself this year, but he always shows up when the pressure starts to build. Bailey on the other hand has never been a super productive hitter but is also one of those guys that just seems to find his groove when he needs it most.

As strange as it is to see Kwan batting in the nine hole, that might be his bread and butter moving forward after the All-Star break. Bailey batting eighth is a good decision, as fans saw tonight that even when their top scorers don’t have their day, the bottom of the order can get the job done.

Gabriel Arias leading the team in hits is a refreshing sight to see

Gabriel Arias, of the Cleveland Guardians, singles up the middle against the Seattle Mariners during a Major League Baseball game on June 27, 2026, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though Arias didn’t contribute to Cleveland’s scoring today, his hitting was amongst his best outings of the season so far after a rough first half of the season.

Arias has been an underrated fill in at third base while Jose Ramirez rehabs from his hamate bone injury. His occasional offensive explosions are as refreshing as his defensive presence. It’s not easy finding somebody who can even slightly fill the shoes of their multi-time All-Star in Ramirez.

Now batting .239 on the year, this is a great time to see how Arias can be counted on the rest of the summer until Ramirez is ready to come back. If he can continue to produce, he’ll be a confident play at third base moving forward.

Nine batters recording hits on the road gives signs of hope

Jul 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) hits a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very rarely is rookie sensation Chase DeLauter held hitless, but it’s nice to know that he has help from his friends when it’s just not his night. He was the only batter to not record a hit, which speaks volume to the production the rest of the lineup sought after heading into this game.

Even Petey Halpin got in on the hitting frenzy for Cleveland. It was all Cleveland in this one, even with Miami scoring one run late in the game, their offense just overpowered the Marlins pitching rotation.

One would think the score would have been higher with the amount of hits the Guardians found in this game, but it was a combination of successful hitting and lockdown pitching that helped Cleveland claim the series.

If the Guardians can grind out another win on Sunday, that would be the cherry on top heading into their week off. Big wins on the road mean so much to a young team like this, and if the play like this on a daily basis, they can make the division race uncomfortable for the leading White Sox.