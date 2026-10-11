Jose Ramirez Propels Guardians Over White Sox in Game 5, Advancing Them to ALCS

The Cleveland Guardians have just capped off an incredible comeback in the ALDS to win the series against the Chicago White Sox.

It’s simple; never count out the Guardians. This time is built on pure momentum and trust; even when their backs were against the wall, they stared it in the face and did not back down. Cleveland is the fourth team in MLB history to lose both home games to start a best-of-five series, then come back down 0-2 to win a divisional series.

The Cleveland Guardians came back from a 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five series, becoming the fourth franchise in MLB postseason history to accomplish the feat.



Teams were previously 3-32 in this situation. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) October 11, 2026

In the Guardians' epic 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 5, it was certainly thanks to their superstar third baseman, Jose Ramirez. His momentum carried over from Game 4 by hitting another home run, this time the lowest pitch he’s hit out of the park in his career.

Ramirez put the city of Cleveland on his back to win this series

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going down two games to none, Ramirez was put under the microscope for his notable postseason struggles. He’s the unanimous superstar of this team, yet he was still questioned for his history of not showing up in the playoffs.

Ramirez flipped the switch between Game 2 and Game 3, ultimately deciding he was going to have to take over this series to fuel this group of young players over an inexperienced White Sox team.

His two hits per game in Games 3 and 4 were a huge factor in their wins on the road in front of a rowdy Chicago crowd. Ramirez took every opportunity that was presented to quiet the crowd, and his massive home run in Game 4 sure did the job.

That takes us to Game 5, where Ramirez would hit another huge home run to right field on what was the lowest home run hit in the history of MLB’s pitch-tracking era.

This Cleveland crowd erupted for Ramirez and went on to chant and cheer his name to a familiar tune as they normally would. The Guardians' pitching also did a phenomenal job of holding Ramirez’s two runs as the game's lone run.

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11)is greeted by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between four Cleveland pitchers, led by Gavin Williams’ twelve strikeouts, they threw 21 total strikeouts in this game, which is an absolutely dominant showing from these heavily used Guardians’ pitchers.

It was a true team win for the Guardians in Game 5, as it seemed like every player had one moment each in this game where their talents were put on display. Their top four batters recorded hits, and the unlikely arrival of Petey Halpin with his two hits was enough to give Chicago’s pitching woes all game long.

After this well-deserved win and celebration for the Guardians, they will need to lock back in tomorrow to prepare for Monday night's ALCS Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST at Tropicana Field.