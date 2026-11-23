The Cleveland Guardians have made their first signing of the 2026-27 MLB offseason.

And unfortunately, it is going to be relatively underwhelming for a lot of fans.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Guardians beat reporter Tim Stebbins announced that the team was signing right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte to a Minor League deal. Iriarte, a 24-year-old from Venezuela, will also receive an invite to Spring Training.

The Guardians signed right-hander Jairo Iriarte to a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) November 23, 2026

The signing itself certainly isn't a bad one, as the former Chicago White Sox prospect put together a really strong 2026 season in both Double-A and Triple-A, averaging an ERA of 2.52 on the year, but when compared to some of the major moves done by other squads, it falls well short.

The Timing Hurts His First Impression

Just yesterday, the New York Mets announced the signing of potential future Hall of Fame pitcher Tarik Skubal to a whopping nine-year, $450 million deal. The move not only pushes the Mets right into World Series contention, but also shows an incredible amount of investment from the ownership group.

From just the contracts of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette and Skubal, the Mets are paying more than $1.6 billion.

The Mets now have $1.68B committed to Juan Soto, Tarik Skubal, Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette 🤯



A staggering number owed to just 4 players 💰 pic.twitter.com/ooZyIzCngC — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2026

That type of investment from a franchise shows a willingness to go out and compete, especially in an offseason that is going to see major changes happen to the salary cap and economic situations of organizations in markets both small and large.

Before the Mets made their splash, another top pitcher in the free agent market was picked up.

Former Boston Red Sox righty Sonny Gray landed a two-year, $55 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, an in-division rival of the Guardians.

While the Guardians obviously can't pay everyone, seeing some of the game's best arms go off the board, all while the front office has said they are going to be aggressive in looking to acquire starting pitching, is going to rub people the wrong way.

And it honestly isn't fair for Iriarte, who was the MLB Pipeline's No. 5-ranked White Sox prospect heading into 2025.

A Promising Career Ahead

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jairo Iriarte poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a bounce-back 2026 season, Iriarte is set to keep carrying momentum into the offseason and continue to develop.

He may have had a rocky showing in 2025, pitching to an 8.35 ERA and a 1.917 WHIP across stops in Rookie Ball and Triple-A, but everything points towards his new role out of the bullpen being the best fit for the future of his career.

Transitioning from a pitcher to a bullpen arm is something Cleveland has done a lot with recent prospects, and now, with Iriarte already ready for such a role, he should be ready to hit the ground running.

And it is hard to say it wouldn't be a nice sight to see a former in-division arm come back to haunt his former team in due time.

The only hope now is that the Guardians don't just do this single signing and call it a day, but rather use this as a ramp-up approach to land a few more bodies this offseason.