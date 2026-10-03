3 Takeaways From Guardians ALDS-Opening Loss To White Sox

Cleveland Guardians fans were in their seats, ready and loud at the start of Saturday's ALDS opener against the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, they did not have much to cheer about the rest of the afternoon.

The Guardians went scoreless in the 3-0 loss, striking out 12 times and failing to take advantage of two bases-loaded situations. The box score is tough to look at, leading to three key takeaways following the defeat.

1. The offense can't get any worse

Scoring zero runs and finishing with seven men left on base is inexcusable. The team blew back-to-back bases-loaded chances and only had three hits on the day.

The Guardians had eight separate players record a strikeout, with Jo Adell leading the way with four strikeouts in four at-bats. His postseason debut went about as bad as it could have gone.

The good news is that it's hard to get worse than this. The Guardians have an off day Sunday to review the game and hopefully take a fresh approach into Monday's Game 2.

2. Jose Ramirez is still not himself

Jose Ramirez had arguably the worst year of his career in 2026. He missed over a month of play following hand surgery and it was clear he was still dealing with lingering pain. He needs rest, but that won't come until the season is over.

The Guardians offense in ALCS Game 1:



3-29 (.103 AVG)

2 XBH

0 Runs

12 K’s

7 runners left on base pic.twitter.com/WAIxHxSN16 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 3, 2026

This led to him finishing the regular season with an uncharacteristaclly low slash line of .235/.320/.368. His .688 OPS was his lowest mark since 2015, when he was not yet a full-time player.

The struggles carried over into Game 1 as the superstar went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk. He is the heart and soul of the team and it's deflating when he fails to get going. Nothing sucks the energy out of the ballpark quite like a "Jose" chant ending with an out.

3. The White Sox are for real

Anyone who thought this would be an easy series for the Guardians will be reconsidering that viewpoint after Saturday's loss. White Sox manager Will Venable proved he is willing to take a bullpen-game approach, mixing in both starters and relievers.

The scary part about that is the fact there is a day off on Sunday before Game 2 on Monday. The five pitchers used by the White Sox will be able to rest and be fresh for Monday. That includes Grant Taylor, who pitched four scoreless innings to pick up a rare four-inning save.

The Guardians get the same rest, but the early returns are concerning after the way the offense looked at home in Game 1.