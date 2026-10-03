3 Ways the Guardians Can Pull Off a Sweep of the White Sox in the ALDS

With the 2026 MLB Postseason finally here, all eyes are on what the Cleveland Guardians can do.

After pulling off yet another comeback late in the season to win the American League Central, something the Guardians have now done three seasons straight, the page turns to the Chicago White Sox, whom the team will take on in the AL Division Series.

The Guardians, securing the No. 2 spot in the AL, received a bye in the first round, with the White Sox having to battle past the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round.

Getting a good bit of rest, the Guardians should be able to come out swinging and pull off a sweep. Here is everything that has to go right for the Guardians to go one, two, three:

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. The Starting Pitching

This season, Cleveland's built up a dynamic one-two punch in Parker Messick and Gavin Williams.

While Messick serves as the steadier, more reliable arm, Williams brings punch and momentum-killing strikeout numbers to the mound. Both, combined, give the Guardians the best chance to take the first two games of the series, especially while being at home.

However, if Cleveland drops either, or both, of those two games, things are going to get dicey real fast.

And the main reason is because the rest of the rotation is somewhat unknown.

Tanner Bibee has had a very up-and-down season, posting a 5.15 ERA across his last 15 starts, which has given the Guardians a 7-8 record. Daniel Espino opening for Joey Cantillo has worked as of late, but all it takes is another strugglesome first frame to put the Guardians on their heels. And trade deadline addition, lefty Foster Griffin, hasn't looked like the arm he was earlier in the season with Washington.

As long as Messick and Williams can take the first two games, the momentum should be riding high enough for Bibee, Griffin or Espino/Cantillo to get the job done in Game 3 and secure the sweep.

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. The Bats Can't Go Quiet

One of the Guardians' biggest struggles this season has been consistency, especially at the plate.

The offense is statistically one of the worst in baseball, posting a measly .239 batting average (24th), .316 on-base percentage (18th), .380 slugging percentage (27th) and .696 OPS (26th). While they got on the bags a decent bit, bringing bodies home was another task.

They finished 24th in the league in runs scored with 678 and 27th in home runs with 162.

In the postseason, each and every knock matters a lot, and going quiet cannot be an option.

The Guardians will need the "GuardsBall" style of play from the bats of Travis Bazzana, Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan, while the power is brought from the bats of Nathaniel Lowe, Jo Adell and José Ramírez.

And everyone else can fill in the gaps between.

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) steals second during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Jose Ramirez Needs To Be Jose Ramirez

When it comes to big-time moments, Ramírez is the guy the Guardians look to.

Not just the coaching staff, but the players, too.

Recently, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt shared a quote that echoed that sentiment, sharing that the team goes when he goes.

“He’s such a great example of how to play the game of baseball, how to work, how to prepare yourself every day,” Vogt said. “They’re getting to watch him go through a tough year for him and how he’s handling it...

"We go when Hosey goes. Never count him out. You gotta wait for Hosey because he's gonna show up when you need him. We love him. He's our guy, and he's carried us, and it's been a tough year. That's the truth. But so we all get energy when Hosey gets hits. And when he's coming through in those big situations, you know, we know good things are about to happen."

The Guardians are a good team, but in October, you need every little bit of extra magic you can muster to make a deep run.

And to take down the White Sox in three games and march into the American League Championship Series, they'll need the magic of Ramírez.