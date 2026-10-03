3 Moments That Changed the Game in ALDS Opener Between Guardians and White Sox

The 2026 MLB Postseason is here.

And while the Cleveland Guardians may have gotten a bye in the opening round, punching their ticket straight to the American League Division Series, the Chicago White Sox are in town and ready to play.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Guardians lost the series opener, 3-0, as the bats fell silent and the White Sox capitalized on limited opportunities. The Guardians' offense combined for just three hits and five walks, all while the pitching staff gave up a total of six hits, four walks, three earned runs and one home run.

The Guardians now trail in the series, 1-0.

Here are the three moments that changed the outcome of the game on Saturday:

1. Parker Messick's Dominant Start Comes To a Crashing Halt

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Setting the tone is one of the most important aspects of baseball.

And while Messick did that through the first three innings, all it took was a swing from the bat of Munetaka Murakami to change everything.

Zeroes into the bottom of the third.#Guardians and #WhiteSox combining for one hit...



Messick has six strikeouts.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

The potential American League Rookie of the Year left-handed pitcher gave up a two-run shot to one of the other first-year players he is competing for the award against. In the top of the fourth, Messick left a 93.4 mph sinker inside towards the hands that Murakami bashed 440 feet to right field.

While it was just two runs allowed, the Guardians' lackluster presence on offense made it such an impactful moment.

Messick would go on to pitch just 4.1 innings, giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs, all while striking out six.

The coaching staff may have pulled the youngster to give him a better shot at pitching again in the series if need be.

2. Guardians Can't Score With Back-to-Back Bases Loaded Situations

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (46) advances to third base on a double from Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians' offense, as it has done many times this season, disappeared in the early innings.

Needing a bit of juice, the team turned to patience, as Brayan Rocchio, Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez stepped up for the team. They all drew walks in the bottom of the third, generating a string of momentum.

Unfortunately, Chase DeLauter would fly out and the Guardians didn't convert.

#Guardians have drawn three straight walks and the bases are now loaded. White Sox making a pitching change.



Chase DeLauter to the plate with two outs. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, a similar thing happened.

Nathaniel Lowe walked, Travis Bazzana doubled and Austin Hedges walked, loading the bases in back-to-back innings. Yet again, though, the Guardians couldn't score any of them, as Rocchio lined out to right.

Back-to-back innings, the bases are loaded for the #Guardians.



This time, it is Mr. Clutch up to the plate, Brayan Rocchio.



Two outs. Two-run game.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

Missed opportunities with runners in scoring position has followed the Guardians all season long, and such struggles were on full display in Game 1.

3. White Sox Squeak a Ball Down the Line

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) slides home to score as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) loses the ball during the seventh inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians kept the game tight after the blast from Murakami.

But in the top of the seventh, the White Sox added an insurance run that would help them hold the Guardians at bay.

Kyle Teel started the traffic on the base paths by drawing a walk. Two batters later, Colson Montgomery smacked a double down the third-base line, just past the outstretched glove of Ramírez, bringing Teel around the bases and home to score.

Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez nearly had a perfect relay, but it was broken up by Teel's slide at the plate, with the ball popping right out of Austin Hedges' glove.

RBI double scores another for the White Sox as a wonky knock down the third base line is nearly relayed to the plate for a tag out.



Ball pops out, though.



3-0 in the seventh.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

While the lack of offense from the Guardians was a costly part of the game, the White Sox's lucky third run in the seventh certainly kept the team on its heels and hoping for a miracle.

Looking to return to winning ways on Monday, the Guardians and White Sox collide at 5:00 p.m. EST for another outing at Progressive Field. It will represent Game 2 of the series.

With the series being a best-of-5, the Guardians will look to even things up before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.