3 Moments That Changed the Game in ALDS Opener Between Guardians and White Sox
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The 2026 MLB Postseason is here.
And while the Cleveland Guardians may have gotten a bye in the opening round, punching their ticket straight to the American League Division Series, the Chicago White Sox are in town and ready to play.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Guardians lost the series opener, 3-0, as the bats fell silent and the White Sox capitalized on limited opportunities. The Guardians' offense combined for just three hits and five walks, all while the pitching staff gave up a total of six hits, four walks, three earned runs and one home run.
The Guardians now trail in the series, 1-0.
Here are the three moments that changed the outcome of the game on Saturday:
1. Parker Messick's Dominant Start Comes To a Crashing Halt
Setting the tone is one of the most important aspects of baseball.
And while Messick did that through the first three innings, all it took was a swing from the bat of Munetaka Murakami to change everything.
The potential American League Rookie of the Year left-handed pitcher gave up a two-run shot to one of the other first-year players he is competing for the award against. In the top of the fourth, Messick left a 93.4 mph sinker inside towards the hands that Murakami bashed 440 feet to right field.
While it was just two runs allowed, the Guardians' lackluster presence on offense made it such an impactful moment.
Messick would go on to pitch just 4.1 innings, giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs, all while striking out six.
The coaching staff may have pulled the youngster to give him a better shot at pitching again in the series if need be.
2. Guardians Can't Score With Back-to-Back Bases Loaded Situations
The Guardians' offense, as it has done many times this season, disappeared in the early innings.
Needing a bit of juice, the team turned to patience, as Brayan Rocchio, Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez stepped up for the team. They all drew walks in the bottom of the third, generating a string of momentum.
Unfortunately, Chase DeLauter would fly out and the Guardians didn't convert.
Then, in the bottom of the fourth, a similar thing happened.
Nathaniel Lowe walked, Travis Bazzana doubled and Austin Hedges walked, loading the bases in back-to-back innings. Yet again, though, the Guardians couldn't score any of them, as Rocchio lined out to right.
Missed opportunities with runners in scoring position has followed the Guardians all season long, and such struggles were on full display in Game 1.
3. White Sox Squeak a Ball Down the Line
The Guardians kept the game tight after the blast from Murakami.
But in the top of the seventh, the White Sox added an insurance run that would help them hold the Guardians at bay.
Kyle Teel started the traffic on the base paths by drawing a walk. Two batters later, Colson Montgomery smacked a double down the third-base line, just past the outstretched glove of Ramírez, bringing Teel around the bases and home to score.
Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez nearly had a perfect relay, but it was broken up by Teel's slide at the plate, with the ball popping right out of Austin Hedges' glove.
While the lack of offense from the Guardians was a costly part of the game, the White Sox's lucky third run in the seventh certainly kept the team on its heels and hoping for a miracle.
Looking to return to winning ways on Monday, the Guardians and White Sox collide at 5:00 p.m. EST for another outing at Progressive Field. It will represent Game 2 of the series.
With the series being a best-of-5, the Guardians will look to even things up before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.
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Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade