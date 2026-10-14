3 Takeaways From Guardians Game 2 Loss of ALCS Against Rays

The Cleveland Guardians stole home-field advantage in the ALCS with Monday's Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately, Game 2 was a bit of a letdown.

The Guardians fell by a final score of 3-1 in a game where the Rays did not score a single earned run. One error was the difference in the game and leads off our takeaways from a disappointing Game 2 loss.

1. Jose Ramirez is human

Jose Ramirez has already had an October to remember. He was the hero in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox and had a big game Monday night in the 7-3 win over the Rays.

Then came his costly error in Game 2.

A costly two-out error from Jose Ramirez gets the Rays on the board pic.twitter.com/1KLyjAQl50 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 14, 2026

Ben Williamson hit a chopper off the carpet at Tropicana Field and it ended up going through Ramirez's legs. There were two outs and the error gave the Rays a 1-0 lead. The next batter was able to drive in two to push the score to 3-0.

Ramirez will have a statue in Cleveland one day and is the star of the team. Yet this error reminded us all he is indeed human, at least for one night.

2. Chase DeLauter is on a roll

Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut during the 2025 postseason. Jump ahead one year later, and he may be the team's best hitter in the 2026 postseason.

DeLauter went 1-for-2 Tuesday night with two walks and the team's lone RBI. This gives him at least one hit in every game this postseason aside from Game 1 of the ALDS. He looks comfortable at the plate, is working counts to draw walks, and is rarely striking out.

The broadcasters made it clear in Game 1 that DeLauter has finally provided Ramirez with protection in the lineup. His play will be a key to success as the Guardians head home for Games 3, 4, and 5.

3. Guardians may have a Brayan Rocchio problem

Brayan Rocchio is having a rough start to his postseason. He has a total of two hits, both of which came in Game 3 against the White Sox.

He went 0-for-4 Tuesday night with a strikeout in the ninth spot of the order. This came after he had three strikeouts in the Game 1 victory and two strikeouts in Game 5 of the ALDS.

This could lead to Stephen Vogt considering a swap between Rocchio and rookie Angel Genao beginning in Game 3. This would mirror his decision to play Petey Halpin over the struggling Angel Martinez.

The good news is the Guardians are tied 1-1 in the series with three consecutive home games on the schedule. Vogt may just have to work some magic to make sure he trots out a lineup that is capable of improving upon the one-run performance in a frustrating Game 2 loss.