Where the Guardians Need Improvements in the ALCS Against Rays

The Cleveland Guardians have started off the American League Championship Series on the right note.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Guardians took down the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3, with a statement win on the road from Tropicana Field. The team finished with 14 hits and just seven allowed, balancing a pretty energetic offense with lockdown pitching.

But although there were obviously plenty of positives, there is still room for improvement across the board.

Here are the three biggest areas for improvement following the ALCS opener:

1. Brayan Rocchio Needs To Get in a Flow

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) reacts after flying out against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rocctober hasn't fully been unlocked yet.

While Brayan Rocchio was one of the Guardians' most important bats as the regular season came to a close, the 25-year-old has disappeared in the postseason.

In the 7-3 victory Monday night, Rocchio posted a 0-for-4 performance with three strikeouts, bringing his batting average down to .111 across the last six games and 18 at-bats. He has totaled just two hits, three walks and one run scored.

With how important top-to-bottom hitting is, especially in the postseason, getting Rocchio's bat back in form is going to be crucial for the Guardians to get past the Rays and punch a ticket to the World Series.

2. A Quicker Start

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense obviously turned things on late, scoring in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth frames, but in order to pull off a series win, they will need to become a more balanced team.

Scoring runs that late in the game, all while being behind for the opening half, aren't going to work every time.

Unfortunately, this has been a recurring problem for the Guardians all season, as they have struggled with inconsistency at the plate, often scoring early or late before going quiet for the other half of the game.

If the Guardians' offense can come out quicker, then settle in and play consistent baseball, they will be able to put the Rays on their heels early, giving the pitching staff more comfort while on the mound.

3. The Starting Pitching Needs To Go Deeper

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) leaves the game during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not including Daniel Espino, who acted as the Guardians' opener in an ALDS Game 3 win over the Chicago White Sox, the other five games have been started by Gavin Williams, Parker Messick and Foster Griffin.

Each has done their job relatively well; however, a glaring issue has followed each of them: longevity.

While the grind of the postseason pushes pitchers to their max, Cleveland's starters haven't been able to get too deep into contests.

In the ALCS opener, Griffin pitched through just four innings. He looked sharp, striking out three while allowing just five hits and two runs. But the Guardians had to dive into their bullpen, pitching five other bodies over the course of the next five innings.

Across five ALDS games, Williams and Messick each earned two starts.

Williams pitched across 5.0 and 5.2 innings, while Messick worked his way through just 4.1 and 2.1 innings.

With hopes of keeping the bullpen healthy and energized, especially as series expand to the best-of-seven structure, getting the starters through five to seven innings is going to be incredibly important.

The Guardians and Rays return to the diamond on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8:00 p.m. EST at Tropicana Field for Game 2 of the ALCS.