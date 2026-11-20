The 2027 season has now turned into a vital one for the Guardians.

Coming off of a deep playoff run, they now need to return back to the same level of play that fans saw at the end of the season.

These four players have the most to prove heading into the next Guardians season:

Petey Halpin

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin (0) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the performance that Petey Halpin had in the playoffs, he now has a ton to prove to Guardian fans. Especially since he is sitting in a very loaded outfield room and fighting for a starting spot.

The home run he hit in the ALCS was one for the history books. Now he needs to translate his play from last season's playoffs into the regular season.

Halpin was one of the many rookies who made a huge impact for the Guardians last season and as the youth movement continues, he will continue to be a vital piece for them. Through 83 games in 2026, Halpin racked up 40 hits in 178 at-bats.

Earning himself the starting center field job is te first step in proving himself in 2027.

Angel Martinez

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) makes a catch for an out of the ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (not pictured) during the ninth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another young outfielder the Guardians have a decision on is Angel Martinez.

Injuries derailed the amazing start to the season that Martinez had, and that led to him not seeing the field much at the end of the season and in the postseason.

The combination of his speed in the field and the pop of his bat is going to be vital for the Guardians. Other young guys stepped up in place of Martinez, so now he has to step up again and earn his spot back in 2027.

Tanner Bibee

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Bibee being taken completely out of the rotation was not a good sign for the veteran pitcher.

Going into 2026, Bibee was seen as the ace for the Guardians, but that quickly changed to Gavin Williams after his amazing start to the season. So what does Bibee do now?

2027 becomes the most important season of his career. Earning himself a spot back in the starting rotation is the first step for him. Once he is back out on the mound, he can prove everyone wrong about the end of 2026.

The most important offseason for Bibee leads straight into the most important season of his career and his tenure in Cleveland.

Travis Bazzana

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana (37) acknowledges the bullpen and runs the bases after hitting a solo home run to right field against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young infielder for the Guardians had a very good rookie season. Now he needs to improve on that season.

Bazzana finished his rookie season with a .245 batting average, which was so good for the Guardians. He even earned himself the leadoff spot for an extended period of time.

People criticized his play in the field at second base. He did a lot of things above average for a second baseman in the league.

Now with all of the hype that Bazzana had coming into the 2026 season, now fans are expecting another jump from the young infielder again in 2027.

The Guardians as a whole have a lot to prove heading into 2027, but these four players have the most to prove individually in 2027.