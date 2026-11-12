5 Guardians' Right-Handed Bat Targets from Worst to Best Fits

The Cleveland Guardians have a right-handed hole in their lineup. This offseason, they should prioritize signing a right-handed bat to balance it out. The only true right-handed hitter in their current lineup is Jo Adell, whom they acquired at last year’s trade deadline.

Adell hit 23 home runs last season but struck out 157 times and drew 34 walks. They need a second threat from the right side of the plate to hit a couple of spots away from Adell, and not allow other teams’ pitchers to get comfortable throwing to a specific zone. The financial limitations of the Guardians are well documented, but they are expected to increase their league-low payroll, and there may be a salary floor.

These right-handed bats would help the offense improve and allow the Guardians to win their fourth straight American League Central title.

The following Cleveland #Guardians players elected free agency on Thursday.



C Austin Hedges

1B Rhys Hoskins

1B Nathaniel Lowe

LHP Foster Griffin — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) October 30, 2026

5. Ryan Mountcastle

The first baseman has only played 97 games in the past two years combined. In his last full season for the Baltimore Orioles, he hit .271 with 13 home runs and 63 runs batted in. Mountcastle’s best season came in 2021, when he hit 33 home runs with 89 runs batted in. Due to his injury history, he would be a cheap signing and well within the Guardians’ budget.

Mountcastle would split first-base duties with rookie Ralphy Velazquez. The Guardians signed Rhys Hoskins last year to fill this role, but his production was lackluster. Mountcastle might be able to make it through a full season as a role player. He has hit .282 with 34 home runs in his career against left-handed pitchers.

His biggest weakness is staying on the field, and his best seasons are far behind him. The Guardians should be cautious about relying on his bat being available for any length of time.

4. Austin Hays

Like Mountcastle, Hays was injured for the majority of last season. However, he has had a good season more recently. In 2025, Hays hit 266 with 15 home runs and 64 runs batted in with the Cincinnati Reds. Hays would play left field if the rumors of the Guardians trading Stephen Kwan come to fruition.

If they keep Kwan, Hays would be a good platoon player and pinch hitter. He is a career .289 hitter with 27 home runs against left-handed pitching. Hays is expected to sign for around $3,000,000.00, which is less than what Austin Hedges made last season.

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a foul ball during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. George Springer

The controversial outfielder is still playing, and he could still platoon in the outfield. With the Blue Jays, Springer hit .249 with 15 home runs. Springer could be a fourth outfielder who can come in against left-handed pitching and play a couple of games a week.

He has only hit .256 against left-handed pitching in his career, but has 82 home runs and a .826 OPS. The Guardians are known for signing veterans at the tail end of their careers to try and eke out any offensive production left in a platoon role.

2. Eugenio Suarez

Suarez is a boom-or-bust-style hitter, as he hit .212 with 26 home runs last season with the Reds. He plays on the left side of the infield, but at this point in his career, a transition to first base should be considered. He would complement Velazquez at first base and can provide a power bat late in games. He hit 49 home runs in 2025, but is only expected to sign for $7,000,000.00.

He is a right-handed bat that the Guardians have been seeking, and he could be in their price range. No player hit 20 home runs in a Guardians uniform last season, and Suarez has 10 such seasons in his career, including six straight. He has hit .244 with 92 home runs against left-handed pitching in his career.

“It does seem like that is a pretty good match [Alec Bohm and the Yankees]... I'm hearing a lot about the Phillies' interest in [Teruaki] Sato.”@JonHeyman, @Joelsherman1 and @jonmorosi share what they're hearing at the GM Meetings. pic.twitter.com/hNbQx3J5sL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2026

1. Alec Bohm

Bohm would be a perfect person to split first base with Velazquez. He hit .249 with 15 home runs last season for the Philadelphia Phillies. He is only entering his eighth season in the major leagues.

Bohm has been an everyday player with the Phillies and made the All-Star team in 2024. His offensive production has declined since then, but the Guardians could unlock the role that he fits best. He is a career .302 hitter versus left-handed pitching, and he would be perfect protection for the left-handed hitters at the top of their lineup.

Bohm would command the most money on this list, but the Guardians may be forced to spend to hit a salary floor; he is expected to sign for 13,000,000.00.