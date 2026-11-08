The Guardians Have a Difficult Decision to Make About Their Outfield This Offseason

As the offseason rumors and decisions start to ramp up in the MLB, one of the biggest decisions the Guardians are left with is what happens with their outfield heading into the 2027 season.

The Guardians had a steady rotation of outfielders that they ran through during the 2026 season. Chase DeLauter and Steven Kwan felt like the only two players who were mainstays in the Guardians' lineup.

DeLaulter feels like the only guarantee coming out of this past season. He was a Silver Slugger finalist, in the AL Rookie of the Year race and provided a spark both at the plate and in right field.

Chase DeSlugger!



OF Chase DeLauter has been named a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award. 🙌#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/3HjSaGyBba — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 5, 2026

Now who do the Guards fill in the other two spots with?

Kwan bounced back and forth between center and left field throughout last season. He has been a common name in Cleveland households for quite a while now, but is this the year they finally decide to trade him?

He had his struggles at the plate during different points of the season, but he turned it around at the end of the regular season with a .282 batting average. He provides so much in the field; being a multi-time Gold Glove winner, keeping him around as a mainstay in left field could prove to be beneficial.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) runs toward third base against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jo Adell was one of the big splashes at this year's trade deadline that the Guardians hoped would create a big splash in the lineup. He did that quite consistently after coming to Cleveland, and he fit nicely into the designated hitter spot. The one issue with Adell is that he is a very boom-or-bust type of hitter at times, and with him playing right field, he won't see much time out there because of DeLauter.

Even with Adell at times having a high strikeout rate, he feels like too important a bat in the lineup to give up on him already.

Center field is the biggest question in the outfield. So many guys rotated into that spot throughout the year for Cleveland.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) attempts to make a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Martinez was someone fans in Cleveland were excited about heading into this season, and he did not disappoint at the start of the year. Injuries really derailed his season and left him forgotten in the postseason.

The youngster Petey Halpin made a huge statement in the postseason playing center field. His bat provided a lot of pop in the playoffs, and Halpin continued the run of young guys making an impact in Cleveland.

PETEY HALPIN 2-RUN HOMER TO GIVE GUARDIANS THE LEAD 🔥



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/LgT12Lghgn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2026

So now it is time for Stephen Vogt to make a big decision on who continues to be a staple for the Guardians going into 2027.

This offseason, all of those guys have a lot to prove to the entire Guardians organization. Cleveland isn't known for being big in the trade market or free agency, but this could be the year that big moves are made, especially regarding the outfield.

Will the Guardians be the aggressors, or will they bring back all of those guys and let the 2027 season decide who could potentially be on the move?