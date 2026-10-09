3 Reasons Why Guardians Forced Game 5 In Huge Win vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians defied the odds and have fought back in the ALDS to tie the series at two games apiece, forcing a Game 5.

After finding their offense in Game 3, this Guardians team found a solution for Chicago’s dominant pitching once again in Game 4, winning 9-5 in convincing fashion. The game started off slow on offense, and their pitching continued to show signs of wear and tear.

A few innings into this game were enough time for Cleveland’s batters to find their groove and figure out almost the entire White Sox bull pen. Backed by major performances by Jose Ramirez, Patrick Bailey, and Jo Adell, the Guardians are right back in this series.

Here are three reasons why the Guardians were able to battle their way back with a dominant Game 4 win:

Jose Ramirez is playing like his usual superstar self

After the first two games of the ALDS, Ramirez’s struggles were put under an even brighter light, as he’s been lackluster in the postseason for most of his career. These last two games were a complete turnaround for him, and much needed.

Ramirez was at his best in Game 3 in Chicago, which brought out a side of him fans have been waiting for since he missed time earlier in the season due to injury. Even if that is still a lingering issue, he’s powering through it to help put this team in position to strike.

His performance today of two hits and three RBIs, with one of his hits coming on a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give them the lead. He also knocked in another run the next inning to load the bases and keep the scoring onslaught going.

Ramirez has seen playoff baseball in almost every year of his career in Cleveland, so he knows what it takes to fight in these tough series’ and how to motivate his team. His play in games like this is enough to rally this team of young players.

Cleveland’s batters were patient at the plate, took a lot of walks

In the first two games of this series, Cleveland had eight total walks drawn to put a runner on base. It was clear they were looking for big hits far too often and needed to be more patient to not let the momentum swing.

It seems like they rethought their approach at the plate, or maybe the looming fact that they were facing elimination allowed for them to focus more than they had.

Regardless of what it was, Cleveland has drawn 16 walks in Games 3 and 4, which was a major factor in them driving in runs to put these games out of reach. Patience is key in the postseason, and this lineup finally figured out how to work the White Sox pitchers.

Vogt made great decisions of when to make midgame lineup adjustments

This offense continued their trend of slow starts at the plate through the first four innings, but one huge adjustment from manager Stephen Vogt gave this team life again.

Vogt decided to pinch hit Patrick Bailey for Austin Hedges, ultimately ending Hedges’ night catching behind the plate. Bailey would step up to hit a solo home run to put Cleveland on the board, which woke the dugout up really quickly.

Pitching changes were also made at the right time tonight, as Cleveland cycled through eight total pitchers in this game to get the job done. Parker Messick struggled once again, giving up two runs and walking four batters in his two innings pitched, but was pulled at a good time.

Gavin Williams even came into this game as their closer and had to dig deep in his first ever relief spot but found a way to prevail. Cleveland’s bullpen was well managed and did enough to hold off the late White Sox rally.

The Guardians now head back home for a massive Game 5 with a trip to the ALCS on the line. Progressive Field always shows out for their team, so it will be a rowdy crowd on Saturday in a win-or-go-home finale.