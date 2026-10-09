With Parker Messick being named the Guardians' starting pitcher in Game Four of the ALDS, Austin Hedges was named the starting catcher because of his chemistry with the rookie left-hander.

With Messick being pulled from the game after just 2.1 innings of work, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt elected to replace Hedges with a more reliable offensive replacement in Patrick Bailey.

In his first at-bat after being inserted into the game, with the Guardians trailing 2-0, Patrick Bailey ignited life in the Guardians' offense when he launched a 376-foot solo home run to right field. The home run not only broke up a shutout, but it was also the first postseason home run by a Guardian.

This was also the Guardians' first pinch-hit home run since the 2024 ALCS, when Jhonkensy Noel blasted a ninth-inning homer to tie the game against the New York Yankees.

PINCH-HIT SOLO HR FOR PATRICK BAILEY!



GUARDIANS CUT THE DEFICIT IN HALF.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/RVIeLue5sf — Brady Hamilton (@BradyH_216) October 9, 2026

As this was Bailey's first October baseball experience, the home run was also his first postseason long ball in his three-year career. Bailey was acquired by Cleveland on May 9th of this season and hit .228 with nine home runs in 82 regular-season games with Cleveland.

Later in the inning, after Steven Kwan reached base, José Ramírez continued his hot streak, blasting a 378-foot home run to right field to give the Guardians a 3-2 lead.

Then, in the sixth inning of a tie game, after Travis Bazzana hit an RBI double, Bailey stepped up for his second at-bat of the night and delivered another clutch hit. With Bazzana on second, Bailey roped a base hit past White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery, driving in another run and giving the Guardians a 5-4 lead.

After Bailey's RBI, Cleveland opened the floodgates, scoring six runs. José Ramírez contributed in true Guards Ball fashion, driving in a run on a ball that never left the infield. Chase DeLauter showed off the lumber with an RBI single, and Jo Adell drove in two runs, continuing a hot streak at the plate.

The Guardians with 1 out in the 6th inning down 4-3:



Martinez: HBP

Bazzana: RBI Double

Bailey: RBI Single

Rocchio: BB

Kwan: BB

Ramirez: Reaches on Fielder’s Choice

DeLauter: RBI single

Adell: 2-RBI single



A 6-run ONSLAUGHT to blow this game open 😤 pic.twitter.com/YdC6sJf8c8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 9, 2026

By the end of the inning, the Guardians led 9-4, with 6 runs scored, and were in prime position to force Game Five.

Bailey was also valuable behind the plate when he successfully challenged a 2-0 pitch in the fifth inning that just barely clipped the strike zone by 0.80 inches. The fifth inning saw three Cleveland pitchers, as the Guardians struggled to throw strikes while the White Sox scored two runs.

The offense, sparked by Patrick Bailey, did their job in a game where Cleveland's pitching struggled at times. Cade Smith was pulled after giving up a home run and a walk in the 9th inning, and Gavin Williams came in to shut down the White Sox. Thankfully, he entered with a four-run lead and shut down Chicago, allowing no runs.

Gavin Williams is expected to start Game 5 and now he's entering in the 9th with the Guardians leading by 4... 😶 pic.twitter.com/PngfMmPABU — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 9, 2026

Game Five is set for 8:00 PM on Saturday in Cleveland as the Guardians look to reverse-sweep the White Sox in front of their home fans.