7 Winners, 4 Losers From Guardians vs Rays Clash in Game 2 of ALCS

The American League Championship Series is all tied up.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are squaring off for a seven-game series, with a chance to punch a ticket to the World Series. After the Guardians stole Game 1, 7-3, the Rays bounced right back and quieted the Guardians' offense, holding them to just one run in a 3-1 victory.

It wasn't a bad showing by the Guardians, but the Rays certainly played a well-rounded game, setting the stage for a competitive series.

Here are the 7 Winners and 4 Losers from Game 2 of the ALCS:

1. Winner: 3B Junior Caminero - Rays

The Rays needed to come to play Tuesday night, especially after struggling to generate much on either side of the ball Monday.

Fortunately, Caminero stepped up.

He got the offense going early, smacking a double to left field to start the fun against Guardians starter Parker Messick. While it didn't result in any runs being scored, it opened the offense up.

He would also go on to make countless plays in the field, helping mitigate any of the Guardians' offensive damage.

2. Winner: RHP Shawn Armstrong - Guardians

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shawn Armstrong has been one of the Guardians' most consistent arms out of the bullpen.

Across four appearances and 5.1 innings of work, he has allowed just one hit while striking out five batters. In Tuesday night's loss, he relieved Messick and worked 1.2 innings. He struck out one and allowed just one hit.

3. Winner: OF Steven Kwan - Guardians

Throughout the 2026 postseason, Kwan has been relatively quiet.

However, he returned right back to leadoff form on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with hits coming in the first and seventh innings. His knock in the seventh helped the Guardians score their only run of the game.

If he can continue to get on base, especially in the leadoff spot, the runs will come eventually.

4. Winner: C Liam Hicks - Rays

Hicks couldn't be stopped at the plate.

He went 2-for-3 with two RBI, helping put the Rays further ahead with his RBI knock coming in the bottom of the fourth. He singled to right, scoring Ben Williamson and Chandler Simpson.

5. Winner: OF Jonny DeLuca - Rays

DeLuca may not have produced an RBI, but he did go 2-for-4.

His consistency at the plate has been a major positive for Tampa Bay, batting .333 with six hits in 18 at-bats. He has produced an RBI and a double, striking out just once.

6. Winner: RHP Freddy Peralta - Rays

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) and pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) react during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hicks behind the dish, Freddy Peralta had a great night.

He worked through six innings, more than any Guardians pitcher has gone all postseason, striking out six while allowing just four hits and two walks. He capped out at 99 pitches before turning to a bullpen that gave up just one run.

His postseason ERA is now down to a mark of 0.84, with a WHIP of 0.94 and a batting average against of .179. He has totaled nine strikeouts and given up just one earned run.

7. Winner: RHP Slade Cecconi - Guardians

Cecconi was added to the postseason roster following the Guardians' comeback against the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS.

Making his first impression Tuesday night, he pitched in relief, covering the final inning. He struck out two batters and didn't allow any traction on the base paths.

1. Loser: SS Brayan Rocchio - Guardians

Unfortunately, Rocchio's postseason struggles have continued into the ALCS.

He went 0-of-4 Tuesday with a strikeout, bringing his postseason batting average down to .090 with his OPS now down to .290.

If the Guardians don't see a bump in his production soon, he could lose time on the field to rookie Angel Genao.

2. Loser: OF Angel Martinez - Guardians

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez, like Rocchio, hasn't had the best postseason.

While he ended a hitless streak Monday night, Tuesday, he entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. He struck out, bringing his postseason total to 10.

The Guardians, at least for now, should stick with Petey Halpin moving forward.

3. Loser: RHP Kevin Kelly - Rays

Kevin Kelly nearly handed the game away to the Guardians, giving up one hit, one earned run and one walk in the seventh inning.

His postseason ERA has jumped to 6.75, and if it wasn't for Ian Seymour saving the day with two K's in the seventh and eighth, the Rays could have been in for yet another late-game Guardians comeback.

4. Loser: Taylor Walls - Rays

The Rays have had some pretty good bats all postseason, but Walls has been one of the more strugglesome ones. With batters over 15 at-bats, he has the lowest batting average now at just .125.

He went 1-for-3, breaking out of his slump somewhat, but did strike out.

He is headed down the right path, but will need to get on a hot streak to make the jump to winning status.