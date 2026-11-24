The Cleveland Guardians have endless opportunities to make upgrades to their roster during the offseason.

There are a few glaring needs for this team to continue their championship push next season, with the two most obvious being at first base and designated hitter.

However, one other position could become or may already be a major concern for Cleveland, that being who their starting left fielder will be in 2027.

A lot of this concern stems from the ongoing trade conversations regarding Gold Glove outfielder Steven Kwan. If Kwan doesn’t sign a contract extension with the Guardians, as he’s currently arbitration-eligible, a trade could be on the table in the near future.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Kwan does negotiate a salary and return for another season before testing free agency, this upgrade could still be needed considering Kwan can play center field as well.

The upgrade that Cleveland could make would be adding free agent left fielder Ian Happ.

Happ’s addition could instantly boost Guardians’ offensive production

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Happ spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs up to this point, but his age and current situation with the Cubs roster finally positioned him to test free agency for the first time.

In 2026, Happ recorded a .218 batting average, which was his least efficient total of his ten-year career. However, Happ hit 24 home runs, which is second most in his career, as well as 119 hits, 68 RBIs, and a whopping 81 walks drawn.

It’s difficult to argue that Happ can still produce at a high level, even though he wasn’t nearly as consistent as he typically is. His home run total beats out any Guardians player from 2026, so his familiarity with putting the ball over the fence would be greatly appreciated in Cleveland.

Happ is also a three-time All-Star left fielder, as he brought home the honors in 2022, 2024, and 2025 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) runs toward third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned before, a lot of the legitimacy regarding this scenario has to do with the Guardians’ plans with Steven Kwan. No recent news has come of Kwan’s current contract situation, but he is arbitration-eligible before he becomes a free agent in 2027.

If Cleveland wanted to really increase their chances of a championship run next season, the Guardians could go out and sign Happ while retaining Kwan for another year to prove he’s worth a big contract.

This scenario would then slot Happ in left field, Kwan in center field, and likely Chase DeLauter or Angel Martinez in right field. Those are lineups worthy of another division title.

Happ just turned 32-years-old in August, so he is still relatively young but has a proven track record of being a valuable player. If Cleveland wants to improve their offensive weaknesses, adding Happ could make a big difference next season.