Austin Hedges’ Cavaliers Game Appearance Builds Case for Guardians Reunion

Austin Hedges loves Cleveland.

There is no questioning that.

But what is being questioned is whether or not he will end up in Cleveland in 2027.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Hedges appeared at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, supporting the team that plays just across the street from Progressive Field. The Cavaliers, who are just a few games into the 2026-27 campaign, had Hedges pull out the sword during the pregame ceremony.

He was recognized with a loud ovation from those in attendance.

#Guardians catcher Austin Hedges pulls the sword ahead of tonight's #Cavs game against the Wizards pic.twitter.com/enGFyZc788 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 28, 2026

Captured by many in attendance, including News 5 Cleveland's Camryn Justice, Hedges turned and thrust the sword to the crowd as he thrust his arms into the air to hype up the Cleveland faithful.

That's just what he does, though.

Hedges is the guy you want in your corner. The Guardians' players, coaches and front office know that. The Cavaliers seem to know that as well.

He brings not just energy, but a passion for the city that is hard to match.

But this offseason, the Guardians' front office is going to have to figure out if they want to match contracts that come his way.

Hedges, after being a member of the Guardians for a total of six seasons since 2020, will enter free agency after the conclusion of the World Series.

"I hope this isn't the last time I put a Cleveland jersey on. I love it here," he said after the season ended.

"I hope this isn't the last time I put a Cleveland jersey on. I love it here."



An emotional Austin Hedges inside Cleveland's clubhouse after the #Guardians loss in Game 6 of the ALCS#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/AJQiYBiRB3 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 20, 2026

The Guardians do have five days to exclusively negotiate with him privately, but at the end-of-season press conference, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that Hedges deserves the opportunity to explore the market.

"Where things go from here, we have to figure out," Antonetti said. "But as we told Austin, he put together an extraordinary year, and he not only matched an incredible defensive reputation as a catcher, but put together the best offensive season of his career.

"So, he's earned the right to see what's out there in a market, but that doesn't diminish or take away any of our appreciation for the contributions he's made."

Hedges was a rock for the Guardians in 2026, bringing reliable play to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He finished the year with a slashing line of .247/.325/.377/.702, which is the second-best of his career.

He also posted a 99.4% fielding mark and 640 total putouts behind the dish.

"I mean, we talk about it a lot, but not enough: the value that Hedgie brings to our team," manager Stephen Vogt said during the 2026 campaign. "You know, not behind the plate, at the plate, in the clubhouse. He’s swinging the bat really well right now. But his IQ behind the plate, his ability to read swings, call a game, read the pitcher, know his pitchers, he gets those guys through their outings.

"Hedgie's experience and his care for the pitchers... it's tremendous."

Off the field, he led the Guardians' clubhouse through a year of ups and downs, trades and signings, promotions and regulations. He isn't just a baseball player, but also a well-rounded, good person, according to those in the building.

"We don't know what the future is going to hold, but for at least three years, I got to spend them with him and watch him, you know, develop into the person that he is even more so, and I can't say enough good things about Austin," Antonetti said.

It will be interesting to see if the Guardians do decide to bring Hedges back.

But even if they don't, his impact on Cleveland and the culture built over the last few seasons will be hard to forget.