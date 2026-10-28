Guardians' Offseason Checklist: 3 Roster Decisions Cleveland Must Address

The Cleveland Guardians may have finished the 2026 MLB season with a trip to the American League Championship Series.

However, while many teams that have gotten that far may decide to simply "run it back," the Guardians likely won't.

Not only do they have a good chunk of veterans headed to free agency, but they also have a few roster spots that need to be ironed out with signings or trades. Or, at the very least, decisions on prospects will need to be made.

While there is plenty for the Guardians to evaluate, here are the three biggest decisions the front office could be forced to make this offseason:

Austin Hedges or Cooper Ingle?

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) celebrates while running the bases after center fielder Petey Halpin (0) hit a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians have relied upon Austin Hedges to be a rock behind the plate and in the clubhouse for the last few seasons.

And while it seemed he would never end up putting on another jersey, such a situation could end up happening.

In the 2026 season, prospect catcher Cooper Ingle quickly raised his stock, slashing .297/.424/.528 for an OPS of .951 in Triple-A Columbus. He did end up making his MLB debut in the middle months of the year, but went back down to the minors following a string of rough outings.

He finished the year strong, though, and being just 24 years old, Cleveland has to be considering giving him a legitimate shot in 2027. Along with Ingle, Kody Huff also made his impact known in Triple-A.

Both have played other positions, but seem to still be most comfortable behind home plate.

With Patrick Bailey also coming into his own on both sides of the ball at the big-league level, Cleveland is beginning to get backed up at catcher.

Now, heading into an offseason where Hedges is a free agent, the front office will have to decide whether or not he is a part of the team's future. Or if it is time to turn the keys over to Ingle or Huff to play alongside Bailey.

Is Tanner Bibee Involved in the Future Plans?

Aug 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) prepares to field the ball to first in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bibee was underutilized in the 2026 MLB Postseason, appearing in just 0.1 innings of work in the AL Division Series. He didn't even get the chance to start, being used out of the bullpen.

He may have finished the regular season off on a bad note, posting a measly 7.36 ERA in the month of September, but he has shown in the past that he has an effective arm. Most of his late-season struggles could be attributed to a mental battle he was working through after getting little run support earlier in the year.

Either way, not pitching him in the postseason put the two sides in a difficult spot.

In the offseason, he is going to have to earn trust back, and the front office will have to reassure him that he is a part of their future plans, or a trade may have to be made.

Who Will the Team Target To Round Out the Bullpen?

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) reacts against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians don't have a bad bullpen, not by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, they finished sixth in baseball in combined ERA, capping off the campaign as a group with a mark of 3.54. They also combined for a 1.249 WHIP and totaled 46 saves.

But the issue was handing games away in the blink of an eye and playing consistently.

Too often, the Guardians would find themselves in close-knit affairs, and while the offense certainly was to blame at times, the bullpen would hand games over to the opposition. The Guardians finished the year with 18 blown saves.

Outside of Cade Smith, the rest of the bunch was far too inconsistent, with both Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski having down seasons.

Colin Holderman was a pleasant surprise, being signed in the offseason before immediately carving out a role as a middle-relief bridge arm, but he will be coming off season-ending wrist surgery in 2027.

To fortify the bullpen, the Guardians must give Smith a legitimate setup option out of the bullpen, something Cleveland certainly missed after transitioning him to the role due to the loss of Emmanuel Clase.

It isn't like the front office has to blow things up, but one or two more reliable options will push the Guardians' bullpen up to Top 3 potential.