Cleveland Browns Star Defensive Back Joins Guardians Ownership Group

While the Cleveland Guardians are in the hunt for the top spot in the American League Central, the front office just got a boost behind the scenes.

And not only will it help bring the community closer and put a few more dollars on the table, but also unite some of Cleveland's most passionate fan bases.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, it was announced that five-time Pro Bowler and Ohio native Denzel Ward, who plays cornerback for the Cleveland Browns, would be joining the Guardians' ownership group. The 29-year-old joins fellow football star Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as a minority investor.

Ward recently landed an extension with the Browns this past offseason.

Quoted in a release from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Ward is excited to open this next chapter in his life.

"Cleveland is my hometown," said Ward. "I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

Ward grew up in Cleveland, playing high school football at Nordonia High School before taking his talents to The Ohio State University. At both stops, he was a standout on the gridiron and a leader in locker rooms.

Eventually, he would impress enough as a Buckeye to be selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, where he would go on to be honored as a Pro Bowler five times.

Not only will Ward bring a deep appreciation for the city to the Guardians' front office, but he will also help continue to push them forward financially as questions remain about 2027's potential lockout. The league is currently working with the Players Association and owners to try to figure out the next steps.

"Denzel Ward is a hometown hero on the field and off it," Paul Dolan/David Blitzer said in a press release. "His excellence, character and commitment to this community – including his work with the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation – make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are proud to welcome him as a partner in the Guardians' future.”

For now, the celebrations will commence as Ward is set to be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 15, when the Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series from Progressive Field.