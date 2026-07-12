Cleveland Guardians Land Speed Threat in Third Round of 2026 MLB Draft

The Cleveland Guardians aren't straying away from adding speed.

After signing Stuart Fairchild this past offseason, drafting Jace LaViolette in the 2025 MLB Draft and continuing to develop Petey Halpin as a weapon on the base paths, the Guardians have continued to prioritize speed by adding another dynamic runner to the organization.

On Saturday, July 11, the Guardians' front office selected 6-foot-0, 190-pound outfielder Tre Broussard in the third round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 95 overall selection.

Coming into the draft as one of the youngest college athletes, Broussard has flown widely under the radar. However, the Guardians, who have valued speed and athleticism in it's outfielders for years now, recognized the left-hander's potential and decided to snag him relatively early in the draft.

Guardians Senior Vice President of Scouting Paul Gillispie shared that the Guardians selected Broussard out of the University of Houston because of his athleticism and raw tools.

"Trey [is] just a high-end athlete and, you know, big-time speed, stolen a lot of bases," Gillispie said. "Sixty, seventy grade speed with the ability to play center field, he makes a lot of contact, a lot of frequent hard contact, and so, just a really good base level of tools to start with."

"Just a high end athlete and you know big time speed, stolen a lot of bases."#Guardians Senior VP of Scouting Paul Gillispie on Cleveland's 3rd round draft pick Tre Broussard#GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/ABQ3TJkooE pic.twitter.com/LbQDSXXzDf — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 12, 2026

Across two seasons with the University of Houston, Broussard logged 56 stolen bases across 64 total attempts and slashed a strong .315/.399/.464. He also was relatively composed at the plate, walking 13.3% and striking out 15.8% of the time.

In the offseason, Broussard stayed active, participating in the Cape Cod League, where he hit .296 with an on-base percentage of .363.

"[He] is just another player that we think we can bring into our environment, and he has a chance to really blossom here," Gillispie continued.

He may not leave the yard often, a trait shared by several Guardians outfielders that has become a concern in recent years. However, at such a young age, he'll have plenty of time to add strength and potentially develop more power.

The MLB Pipeline's profile on him highlights his gap-to-gap capabilities, something that will certainly help him out early in his career.

3.95 CLE



OF Tre Broussard (@UHCougarBB)

L-L, 6-0/170



High-upside OF with contact skills, plus speed, and strong CF defense. Tools on both sides of the ball stand out@PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/6D4jRBkEuV — Perfect Game Draft (@PG_Draft) July 11, 2026

"He has a reasonably disciplined approach and hits hard line drives from gap to gap," his profile reads. "He features bat speed and wiry strength, and he generates some surprising exit velocities along with occasional opposite-field power."

His fielding also adds weight to his game, with him being a reliable center fielder who can transition to the corners if need be.

While he may not immediately jump onto the scene in his first year or two, Broussard is an exciting prospect to keep your eye on as he attempts to establish a role within the organization.