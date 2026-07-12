Cleveland Guardians May Have Landed a Steal on Day 2 of the 2026 MLB Draft

The Cleveland Guardians may have gotten a major steal in the 2026 MLB Draft.

However, actually getting him to sign may be incredibly difficult.

On Sunday, July 12, the Guardians' front office decided to risk it's round seven, No. 213 pick in the draft on an intriguing right-handed high schooler. Savion Sims, who comes in at a whopping 6-foot-8, has been quietly dominating the high school scene for years, touching 100 mph on different occasions.

He led Edmond Santa Fe High School to an Oklahoma State 6-A championship last spring, before transferring to Prestonwood Christian Academy this year and winning a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I title.

At just 19 years old, he has shown that he has an incredibly high ceiling with good mechanics that can win games, but he has some work to do before he becomes a legitimate high-profile prospect.

According to the MLB Pipeline's pre-draft analysis, Sims' electric arm has him on the path to becoming a star, but he needs to develop further.

"Sims still is learning to keep his extra-long limbs in sync in his delivery, and while he throws his heater for strikes, his fastball command is a work in progress," his detailed profile reads. "He'll require time to develop and comes with reliever risk but also immense arm talent. He'll turn 19 a month before the 2026 Draft and would be sophomore-eligible in 2028 if he follows through on his Oklahoma commitment.

I’m going to get this out there before draft day tomorrow



Savion Sims is my GUY in the 2026 class:

6’ 8”, 215lbs

19 y/o

Sits 94-97, touches triple digits

Secondaries and feel to spin need work



Project pick, but the sky is the limit

🎥 @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/iPILmj79L8 — Coast to Coast Baseball (@C2Cbsbl) July 10, 2026

He still needs to establish some of his off-speed pitches and work on his command a bit more, both of which would round out his arsenal and presence nicely.

"After raising his slot in the past year, he now operates at 94-97 and reaches triple digits with more carry," his profile on MLB.com continues. "He generates outstanding velocity with arm speed and little effort, another reason to project future velocity gains. The rest of his arsenal needs work, because he lacks consistency with his shapes and control with his mid-80s slider and changeup."

Having committed to the University of Oklahoma, the Guardians will have to try to get Sims to start his professional journey early, rather than head off to college.

While it may seem insane to want to go off and play college ball instead of joining a professional organization, Sims has shown that he is incredibly talented. With a few more seasons of developing at Oklahoma, he may be able to shoot his stock even higher.

Instead of being a seventh-round pick where he makes a few hundred thousand off a signing bonus, Sims could work his way up to first or second round contention, where he would secure a few million.

However, if he ends up deciding he wants to invest in the Guardians and let them invest in him, there's a chance the organization may have just gotten the prep arm steal of the draft.