Cleveland Guardians Draft Liam Peterson: Why He Was Their First-Round Choice

Liam Peterson is set to be a Cleveland Guardian.

On Saturday, July 11, the Guardians took a chance with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 MLB Draft, picking Peterson. The 21-year-old attended the University of Florida, posting a 4.59 ERA across 84.1 innings pitched last season. He also tacked on 111 strikeouts along the way, walking just 36.

With the No. 19 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft the #Guardians select, RHP Liam Peterson. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 11, 2026

Selecting a pitcher so early was a bit of a surprise, especially considering the previous 18 selections featured just two true pitchers. This is also the first time since 2021 that the Guardians have taken an arm, with now standout major league starter Gavin Williams being the most recent.

“I think I really have the potential to be a Cy Young, top-end starter in MLB,” Peterson said in an article on MLB.com. “And I don’t mean that in a cocky way. I just think you’ve got to be confident in yourself. I know what I have, and I know I haven’t necessarily shown that in my performances so far. But I really do think I’m close to getting where I want to be.”

While his numbers don't immediately shoot his stock through the roof, his potential and intangibles make him an intriguing project for the Guardians.

#Guardians No. 19 pick, RHP Liam Peterson, doesn’t have flashy stats, but he has the tools to be a great addition to the organization.



Has command issues, but throws hard and has the size and extension to make him an intriguing project.



Was a top 50 player nationally and top… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 11, 2026

“The things that he already does and the things that he brings to the table are really hard to teach,” Guardians Vice President of Scouting Paul Gillispie said, “Just with the physicality, just with the arm speed and just with the stuff. We think when we bring him into our organization, there are a lot of things we can do with just some of the finer points of pitching and refinement and those types of things."

Standing at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Peterson has an exciting pitch mix. He features a mid-90s fastball that averages out to 96 mph, but has seen 98 and 99 mph in past campaigns, all while balancing out the speed with an effective slider and a 12-6 curveball. He also flashes a changeup from time to time, which has improved over time to feature more depth and a solid fade.

He has the swing-and-miss profile that the Guardians love, and with a bit of time and growth, there is a chance that Peterson can march his way up the organization's pipeline rankings as one of the next highly-touted prospects in the system.

"His mindset, his desire to get better, I think fits really well in our organization."#Guardians Senior VP of Scouting Paul Gillispie on what makes Liam Peterson a good addition to Cleveland as their 1st round pick. #GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/6EtwpzzC4f pic.twitter.com/GBpW4rTNA3 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 12, 2026

“His mindset, his desire to get better, I think fits really well in our organization," Gillispie continued.

After selecting Peterson, the organization wasn't done adding arms.

Just a round later, they selected left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt with the No. 59 pick in the draft. Like Peterson, Schmidt is a work in progress, but for different reasons. The front office will be tasked with flipping the 17-year-old from upholding his commitment to LSU.

The 2026 MLB Draft continues to run through Sunday, July 12.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us tomorrow with Rounds 5-20," Gillispie said. "There are still a lot of really good players on the board. But we’re really excited about the group we were able to bring in on Day 1.”