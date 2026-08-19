The player known as “Tugboat” will finally sail into the major leagues this evening in Cleveland. On May 26, 2026, the Cleveland Guardians traded AA pitcher Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson to the San Francisco Giants for catcher Patrick Bailey. Three months later and the six foot one, 250 pound, left-handed pitcher will make his major league debut against the very team that traded him. The 23-year old Wilkinson will take the hill tonight against the Guardians at Progressive Field at 6:40 P.M.

The Guardians selected the Canadian born pitcher in the 10th round of the 2023 draft. Wilkinson’s notoriety began in the 2015 Little League World Series where he struck out 16 hitters for team Canada. He earned the nickname “Tugboat” from his dad’s best friend as a kid while watching him run the bases because it was "similar to that of a boat designed to tow larger ships”. He relieved for team Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Wilkinson’s fastball is not overpowering as it sits in the high 80’s to low 90’s. He gets outs by deceiving arm angles and throwing his “Invisi-ball”. He has described the pitch as a “low release with a really good extension”. The fastball sneaks up on hitters and Wilkinson’s past coaches have described it as “abnormal”.

About Tugboat

Wilkinson was 1-2 with a 1.59 earned run average for the Akron RubberDucks before getting dealt to the Giants. He went to the Giants’ AA affiliate and continued his success going 2-0 with a 2.40 earned run average in 15 innings.

The Giants wasted no time and promoted him to their AAA affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. He struggled there, posting a 5.15 earned average over 43.2 innings and giving up seven home runs. Cumulatively, Wilkinson has only given up 57 hits in 90 innings pitched in the minor leagues in 2026. “Going up against MVPs and the best baseball lineup in the world was great for my confidence,” Wilkinson said.

The Guardians have developed Wilkinson for the past three seasons and fans gravitated to him in the minor leagues for his fun nickname. Now Guardians’ fans get to finally watch the prospect nicknamed “Tugboat” pitch in the big leagues, just for the other team. Cleveland is known for developing pitchers and decided to move on from Wilkinson before his major league debut. San Francisco believed in him and acquired him while parting with a player they had lost faith in.

Cleveland traded him to the Giants for the offensively challenged major league catcher, Bailey. Bailey was hitting .146 and one home run with the Giants before getting traded. Since the trade his offensive numbers have improved to .203 and five home runs. While Bailey has been an improvement over catcher Bo Naylor, he is still a light-hitting catcher. The Giants had a log jam at catcher and made a no-brainer trade. The Guardians are hoping that they did not give up on a productive minor-league pitcher too soon.

“Tugboat” looks to get his revenge against the Guardians and pitcher Parker Messick (9-7 2.59 ERA) for his first start in the big leagues. The Guardians were in a free-fall skid, sliding to fourth in the American League Central division. Last night, they finally looked like a complete team by scoring 8 runs and only giving up one.

Now the “Tugboat” that they developed comes to the shores of Lake Erie to pitch against them and put an end to any possible series momentum.