Travis Bazzana's Recent Dry Patch Not Concerning Guardians Coaching Staff

After just one at-bat on Thursday, Sept. 3, the Cleveland Guardians pinch-hit for rookie infielder Travis Bazzana.

The 24-year-old hasn't had the best time as of late at the plate, routinely struggling to consistently get on base. Since the start of August, he is batting just .214 with an OPS of .549. He has posted 18 hits, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs scored, all while striking out 18 times to just nine walks.

It's been a rocky road for the rookie.

Because simply benching him or pulling him out of games over and over again isn't going to help his development, the Guardians' coaching staff has been trying to figure out how to handle the situation.

Following Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Stephen Vogt shared that the coaching staff still believes in the talented youngster but understands that the team is in a heated race for a spot in the postseason.

"Travis wants to help us win. Travis is a winner," Vogt said. "And when you're going through your first season, you wanna perform perfectly, and you wanna be great for your teammates. You go through a stretch where it's been a little bit tough; you're gonna wear it. And I think we've talked about Travis a lot this year, he came here with expectations and both on himself and from the outside, and he's been great, but again, when you wanna help your team win you're gonna show it, you're gonna wear it a little bit.

"But we know Travis is a really good player and he's gonna bounce out of it."

“Travis wants to help us win. Travis is a winner, and you know when you're going through your 1st season and you want to perform perfectly and you want to be great for your teammates and you go through a stretch where it's been a little bit tough, you're going to wear it.”



(Via… pic.twitter.com/8kCc9IkXEe — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 3, 2026

It's not just his ability to get on base that has somewhat dissipated as of late, but the pop off his barrel as well. He only has nine extra-base hits in the last 50 outings, which is a major decline from his first 50 games, where he posted a whopping 11 doubles, one triple and seven home runs.

Like Vogt said, Bazzana is an incredibly competitive and driven player, but when he continues to slip and slide like this, it's hard to justify putting him in the lineup every day.

Rookie infielder Angel Genao has also emerged as an exciting youngster, and while he doesn't play Bazzana's position too often, he has played 10 games at second base. Since being promoted to the big leagues at the beginning of August, Genao has slashed .253/.319/.361 and hit three doubles and two home runs.

With Cleveland chasing the No. 1 spot in the American League Central standings, and a Wild Card spot at the very least, Genao may get more time on the diamond if Bazzana's dry spell continues.

The only issue with that is that it could ultimately hurt Bazzana's development, especially if Cleveland begins favoring Genao over him during a critical stretch of the season.

Are you starting to get worried about Travis Bazzana? #GuardsBall



Bazzana is slashing .235/.328/.361 with nine home runs in nearly 450 PAs. @JackORourke94 pic.twitter.com/8jYGsiJbuF — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) September 3, 2026

The coaching staff has a tough task ahead as they try to find the right balance between winning now and still developing one of the organization's most important young pieces of the future.

Bazzana is still only in his first season, and a prolonged slump shouldn't erase the first few months that he put on display. At the same time, though, the Guardians can't afford to ignore the production it's getting, or not getting, from the lineup as critical series come and go.

The Guardians invested a lot in Bazzana for a reason, and Vogt clearly believes the talent is still there. But with October right in front of the team, difficult lineup decisions may need to be made if his swing doesn't return in due time.