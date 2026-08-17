Gabriel Arias’ Time With Mets Comes To Abrupt End Just Days After Guardians Release

At the moment, Gabriel Arias just can't catch a break.

And unfortunately, it is hard to imagine one will appear out of thin air for the 26-year-old.

On Monday, August 17, it was confirmed by multiple sources that the New York Mets released Arias just a few days after picking him up off waivers. Across two outings with the Mets, he posted a 0-for-5 line with one strikeout.

Gabriel Arias designated for assignment by the Mets. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 17, 2026

His spot on the roster was given to Mets Triple-A outfielder Christopher Morel, who has been battling to snag another major league spot after leaving the Miami Marlins earlier this year. Like Arias, he is also somewhat of a project player.

Arias' release, though, presents a tough few weeks for the native of La Victoria, Venezuela.

Before joining the Mets, he was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians, with top prospect Angel Genao taking his job in the big leagues. With a combination of injuries and on-field struggles, the two sides cut ties, with the chance that he would clear waivers and end up in Columbus with the Clippers.

Instead, the Mets swooped in.

Aug 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets infielder Gabriel Arias (25) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the leash was long in Cleveland, it's still hard to swallow the fact that Arias' career has spiraled the way it has. At one point in time, just a few months ago, there was a realistic thought that he would be the full-time shortstop with second baseman Brayan Rocchio alongside him at Progressive Field.

But as the game has shown many times before, all it takes is an injury and a youngster coming in to completely flip a storyline.

Now, instead of Arias being alongside Rocchio, it's former first-overall pick Travis Bazzana.

Fortunately, this likely won't be the end of the line for the high-upside infielder. Being such a multi-tool, he can play pretty much anywhere needed. Across his five-year career in the big leagues, he has played shortstop, third base, first base, second base, right field, left field and center field. That type of versatility is something teams will always be willing to take a chance on, especially if they have a roster spot to give and aren't in a win-now situation.

However, whoever ends up swooping in will have to keep him on the major league roster as he is out of options. He is still under team control for the next three seasons, though.

The Guardians can only look on and think about what could've been, especially as the struggles to chase the top spot in the American League Central continue following the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. A healthy, full-potential Arias could have helped them out big-time, not just in the power department but also in lineup flexibility.