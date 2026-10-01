Guardians Bullpen Needs to Step Up After Relief Pitcher Ruled Out for Season

The Cleveland Guardians are preparing for game one of the ALDS this Saturday and will face off against a division rival in the Chicago White Sox.

It’s going to be a grueling series, and Cleveland will need everybody on board to get the job done. However, they’ll be without one of their key relief pitchers for the remainder of the season.

Colin Holderman, who was acquired during the offseason last year, has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, and will not pitch in the playoffs. He’s scheduled to undergo wrist surgery to fix lingering inflammation that has stuck with him for multiple years.

Colin Holderman is going to have right wrist surgery to clear up lingering inflammation that has plagued him for four years. He won’t pitch for the Guardians in October, but he’ll be along for the ride. “We’re the team of destiny.” — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 1, 2026

This is an unfortunate announcement for the Guardians, who will rely on their bullpen to get them through some tough games against the White Sox in the coming week. Now, they’ll need the rest of the bullpen to step up during Holderman’s absence.

Here are the relief pitchers that need to step up, as well as Cleveland’s best case of action moving forward in the postseason:

Bullpen players must be ready at all times, as some could pitch multiple innings

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tim Herrin (29) is relieved against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the postseason, the Guardians will only be allowed to carry 26 players on their roster, which is far less than the 40-man roster set for the regular season. This means Cleveland will have to be decisive about who they add to their playoff roster.

The Guardians still have a good selection of bullpen pitchers that can see meaningful innings pitched, especially without Holderman. Cleveland’s next step; decide who you want to count on to pitch in relief situations.

Of course, a few players come to mind right away who have contributed all season long out of the bullpen. Players like Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, and Matt Festa to name a few have held down their relief pitching through the regular season.

Plus, the Guardians activated veteran Shawn Armstrong just within the last few weeks to return to the bullpen, which was a major need. Armstrong could see increased minutes after Holderman’s injury news.

It’s also important to note that when Cleveland has had Daniel Espino on the mound, bringing in Joey Cantillo to relieve him has been a recipe for success. That may be a power play for the Guardians to bank on in the playoffs.

One important thing for Cleveland as they prepare for game one is how much time they’ve had off to rest and prepare for the ALDS. Manager Stephen Vogt spoke to the media, saying how gassed his players were, and how important rest is to get his players ready for the playoffs.

Regardless of who the Guardians pitch in relief situations, they’ll be in good shape either way. Beating the White Sox is their main focus, regardless of who they have to put on the mound.