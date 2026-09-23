Guardians Activate Veteran Bullpen Arm Ahead of Important Final Games

The Cleveland Guardians are quickly approaching the 2026 MLB playoffs and only have five more games to decide their fate.

Whether they find themselves playing in the wild card round or the divisional series, they’re going to need every man on board to help them get to that point. The Guardians received good news on Wednesday that led them to activate a key bullpen arm.

Right-handed veteran relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong has been on the 60-day injured list after suffering a calf injury earlier in the season. He did appear down in the Triple-A Columbus a little over a week ago for a rehab assignment but is now ready to return to Cleveland.

Armstrong has missed some significant time this season, but his presence will surely be welcomed back into Cleveland’s bullpen during this important late stage of the regular season.

Here’s why Armstrong returning to the bullpen is important for the Guardians heading into the postseason.

Armstrong may not have the best ERA, but his veteran experience is unmatched in the bullpen

It’s been quite a career for Armstrong in the MLB, as he’s in his 17th season and has pretty much seen it all when it comes to roles with a team. Armstrong started his career in Cleveland during their legendary run back in 2015-17 and may finish his career where it all started.

What better way to finish a career than to contribute to a team's chances at making a run in the playoffs, which was exactly what Armstrong did when he first debuted in Cleveland. The experience Armstrong has gathered over the years is priceless.

The Guardians’ bullpen has had their ups-and-downs over the course of this season, and Armstrong has too. His best month of pitching came in May when he posted an overall ERA of 2.08. Now, his ERA is as high as 4.91 but should come down with semi daily appearances.

Jun 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) reacts in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing Armstrong has been able to control this season is his ability to hold off hitters from driving in runs. Before he injured his calf and groin, those numbers began to skyrocket, so maybe the time off was needed for the 36-year-old relief arm.

It’s important to remember that Armstrong’s stats are a bit misleading considering he missed as much time as he did. If he had been healthy, those numbers would look much better, so he deserves some credit for what he’s done.

Armstrong was brought in over the offseason as a veteran in the bullpen in hopes of leading a group that needed a soft relaunch. Now, he should find a somewhat regular role in the later innings of games, especially as the playoffs close in.

He has more experience in the postseason than any of Cleveland’s other relief pitchers, so he could help take some of the pressure off of their younger players. Either way, it’ll be nice to have Armstrong back in the bullpen, and hopefully he can stay healthy.