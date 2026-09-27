Guardians’ Cooper Ingle Just Made His Case for a Major League Role in 2027

The Cleveland Guardians just keep on winning.

After securing the American League Central title on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a win over the Kansas City Royals, the Guardians’ farm system received a boost in recognition as well. After dominating the season all year long, top prospect Cooper Ingle was named the 2026 International League MVP.

He appeared in 104 games for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, slashing a remarkable .297/.424/.528, with 20 home runs and 60 RBI. He also contributed 26 doubles and drew 86 walks, balancing his power with patience at the plate.

Cooper Ingle is @MiLB’s 2026 International League MVP 🏆



Ingle appeared in 104 games for the @CLBClippers this season. He slashed .297/.424/.528 with a .952 OPS, 20 homers, and 69 RBI ‼️#GuardsBall | #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/o70JhGqOfN — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) September 27, 2026

A fourth-round pick back in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, Ingle has quickly made a name for himself in the system.

He climbed from High-A to Double-A in 2024, made the leap from Double-A to Triple-A in 2025 and has now positioned himself nicely to see major league time in the future.

However, he has already been given a little taste of action at Progressive Field.

Across seven games, he recorded two hits and two RBI with a .095/.208/.095 slash line and a .304 OPS. His short leash was more a result of fielding errors in the outfield than his struggles at the plate.

The 21-year-old spent the early parts of the 2026 season vying for an opportunity to play in the big leagues, and while that didn't necessarily end up working out, his consistency led to him earning his MVP honor.

Ingle led the league in OPS with a mark of .952, all while finishing top five in runs scored, walks and batting average.

This 2026 breakout has been a major positive for the organization, as Ingle has not only put himself on the radar as a consideration for the 2027 Opening Day roster, but also as a relatively valuable trade piece if the opportunity arises.

The front office showed this season that they were willing to shake up the major league roster at any point in time, especially if it gave them the best chance to win.

At the trade deadline, prospects were shipped out left and right, landing the organization four players who have made an immediate impact: outfielder Jo Adell, pitchers Foster Griffin and Craig Yoho and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Columbus Clippers’s Cooper Ingle runs to the dugout during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it is unlikely that Ingle gets moved unless the perfect opportunity pops up, this offseason, teams will be doing their due diligence to see if he's worth taking a swing at.

If the Guardians decide to stick with Ingle heading into 2027, it is unlikely that he will continue to rot away in the minors.

This offseason, the front office will be tasked with finding the best spot for him. Even if his defensive position is still up in the air, his bat is far too valuable to keep out of the lineup.