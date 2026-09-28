Guardians Fall in Season Finale, But Cleveland Has Plenty to Build On

The Cleveland Guardians capped off the 2026 MLB regular season on a high note, even though they weren't able to win the regular season finale.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the Guardians finished the regular season with a road loss to the Kansas City Royals, 3-2. Resting many of their starters and only pitching lefty Parker Messick for three frames, the Guardians' depth pieces actually gave the Royals a run for their money.

Messick finished with six hits, one earned run and one walk allowed on 64 pitches. The Guardians didn't have to pitch him, but manager Stephen Vogt said it was important to give him another outing before the postseason.

“It was really important," Vogt said postgame. "I mean, we didn't want him to go almost two weeks without pitching, right? So we obviously haven't set our rotation or our plan for for the weekend. We're going to take a few days, figure out, you know… just enjoy this for another 36 hours, and then it's time to get to work on Tuesday.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Kansas City on getting Parker Messick in for a start today:



“It was really important. I mean, we didn't want him to go almost two weeks without pitching, right? So we obviously haven't set our rotation or our plan for for the… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 28, 2026

Tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth, it wouldn't be until then that the Royals finally pulled away with the game-winning run. Rookie starter turned reliever Austin Peterson gave up a solo home run to power-bat Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Guardians hung in there, though, with Daniel Schneemann singling in the top of the ninth.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to light a spark for the offense.

Schneemann finished the night with two knocks, a solo home run, an RBI and a stolen base. Outside of him, David Fry and Jo Adell were the only other two players to get on base twice.

Adell has stood out as one of the Guardians' most exciting bats, especially with the postseason on the horizon. Missing power from the plate the last few years, he is expected to play a big role in unlocking that department in October.

“...we were able to finish out playing really strong, competitive ball, and obviously making our way to where we're going," Adell said after Sunday's season finale. "And I wouldn't have it any other way. This is one of the… probably the most fun end of the year regular season baseball I've ever had. So I'm just really excited to see what's moving forward, what's going to be next.”

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter, Brayan Rocchio, Steven Kwan and many others did not see game action, as the Guardians prioritized giving some of the team's stars a day off following a night of celebration.

After all, the priority now is getting everyone on the roster all good to go for the postseason.

The day prior, the Guardians had beaten the Royals 11-5, and the Chicago White Sox had lost to the Colorado Rockies 9-6, securing Cleveland with the top spot in the American League Central standings for the third straight season.

Now, the Guardians will have a nice break from the action, getting nearly a week off to rest and prepare for the AL Divisional Series.

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, it's huge," Messick said about receiving a bye. "Everyone plays to get that bye, and you know, it's a really big deal when you get it. Everyone knows it, and you just kind of get that little bit of like… second to take a deep breath and maybe get an off day and get right back to work and kind of just low intent practice.

"Like focus on what you need to work on and where you need to be. That way, when it comes game time, we're all fresh and ready to rock and roll.”

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Guardians will open the postseason against either the Houston Astros or White Sox. A time and opponent has not yet been confirmed.