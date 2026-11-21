On Friday, Nov. 20, the Cleveland Guardians tendered 2027 contracts to 34 unsigned arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players on the 40-man roster.

One player who was not signed, though, was veteran utility David Fry, pushing him into free agency.

David Fry will now be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/aQ9zfHkpVM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 20, 2026

The decision makes sense, especially with the Guardians getting younger and preparing to spend heavily this offseason to catch up with other teams around the league. Fry, after a relatively disappointing 2026 season, just didn't fit the mold anymore.

However, while it is difficult to see a player like Fry go, his exit opens up the door for a rising prospect who stood out in Triple-A Columbus this past year.

The Guardians have non-tendered David Fry, making him a free agent



Forever an October legend ❤️ #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/y9Gn1pcbUd — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) November 21, 2026

And his name is Kody Huff.

Huff's Rise Through the System

Columbus Clippers’s Kody Huff watches the ball during practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Growing and developing at a nice right, 2026 was Huff's best season at the plate across the board.

The 25-year-old quickly put his name on the Guardians' map for a major league spot in 2027, slashing .264/.375/.513 for an OPS of .888 this past season with the Clippers. He flashed power with his bat, belting 23 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs for 81 RBI, all while staying balanced with his eye, drawing 69 walks to 97 strikeouts.

His previous best in total walks in a professional season was 44, a clip he met back in 2024, while the previous most extra-base hits he smacked was 34 back in 2022.

Huff will have to show that 2026 wasn't some sort of fluke campaign, but it isn't just his bat that makes him valuable.

Kody Huff continues to showcase pop at Triple-A. Could be next to see a jump to the big leagues. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/tcBhIoaIfC — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 26, 2026

Like Fry, Huff is somewhat of a super utility, a role that the Guardians' major league squad always embraces.

This past season, he played catcher 46 times, third base 35 times and first base 28 times, all while serving as a designated hitter 14 times. Being able to move him from catcher to first base, two positions the major league squad is still looking for better play at, gives the coaching staff more lineup flexibility.

When compared to Fry, Huff stands out as the more all-around contributor at those positions.

In 2026, the 31-year-old played in just 91 of 162 games, serving as a left fielder 25 times, right fielder 21 times, first baseman 14 times, designated hitter 12 times and catcher just 10 times. While he was expected to make a bigger jump in time played behind home plate, Austin Hedges and Patrick Bailey held him off.

Moving on from Fry gives Huff the best possible opportunity to make the jump from Triple-A to the big leagues this offseason, all while giving the coaching staff more versatility with his fielding abilities.

There is always still the possibility that Fry re-signs with the organization on a minor league deal, but for the time being, shutting the major league door for him makes the most sense for where the Guardians are aiming to be in 2027.