Guardians Oddly Claim A Former Multi-Year Prospect Off Waivers

The Cleveland Guardians have begun their offseason additions by bringing back a former prospect.

The front office values castoffs from other teams to try and rejuvenate their careers, and they took a suprising, yet low-risk gamble to start the offseason.

The Guardians claimed infielder Jose Tena off waivers from the Washington Nationals. He played 114 games for the Nationals last season, hitting .222 with seven home runs and 25 runs batted in. Tena was designated for assignment by the Nationals on November 2. He can play third and second base. Tena’s best strengths are his speed and defense.

Tena and two other prospects were traded by the Guardians in 2024 to the Nationals for Lane Thomas.

While in Cleveland in 2023, Tena played 18 games and hit .226. He was an international signing by the Guardians.

His best minor league season came in 2024 when he hit .287 with 18 home runs in between two minor league teams. Tena’s biggest weakness is on offense. He has struggled with strikeouts and chasing pitches outside the strike zone. Claiming Tena could signal how the Guardians envision their infield moving forward.

The Guardians have infielders Jose Ramirez, Brayan Rocchio, Travis Bazzana, and Angel Genao. The addition of the utility infielder could point to the Guardians wanting to move Bazzana to the outfield. Bazzana struggled at second base last season and made costly errors in the playoffs. Genao made the playoff roster and could be poised to take over the second base position.

In that situation, Tena would become the team’s utility infielder, pinch runner, and late-game defender. Not only has Tena played in Cleveland before, but he has other ties to the city.

He is a distant cousin of ex-Guardian slugger Franmil Reyes and nephew of the 2016 opening-day third baseman, Juan Uribe. Ramirez ultimately replaced Uribe that season at third base and has not relinquished the position since.

Tena is playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. He recently went 4 for 4 with two runs batted in and two walks on Wednesday.

If he can find a way to put the ball in play consistently, then he can carve out a role in Cleveland. The Guardians need to get more men on base and have them steal bases to make up for their lack of power.

The Guardians once again do not appear likely to be a big player in free agency and will try to eke out every ounce of talent in players let go by other teams.

Tena is the first of what should be many low-risk signings, and he will have a good chance to make the team on opening day.